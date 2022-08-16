Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Pigskin Preview: Monahans Loboes
The Pecos Eagles have a new head coach, and in a few weeks will debut a new stadium. Blind Brazilian Jiu-jitsu world champion sees success on the mat. Dean Ritter recently won an SJJIF World Championship in June. Pigskin Preview: Odessa Compass Academy Cougars. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:53...
cbs7.com
Pigskin Preview: Greenwood Rangers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangers have suffered heartbreaking playoff losses the last two seasons. An experienced 2022 team will try to end on a better note. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Greenwood, and to hear from Coach Rusty Purser and the Rangers.
cbs7.com
Former Pro-Boxer returns home to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One Midlander is making his way back home and hanging the gloves up after a career in boxing. Some people may know him as the West Texas warrior, but his family and friends, know him as Michael Dutchover. And he is back in Midland to coach at...
cbs7.com
20th Annual Clay Shooting tournament for the United Way of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The United Way of Midland had its annual clay shooting event today and it went off with a bang. That was the common word of today as United Way of Midland held their 20th annual clay shooting fundraiser and for this year their goal was to outdo what they did last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: Blind Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion sees success on the mat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - While most people like to run or lift for a workout, there’s a small group of people who prefer something a tad more physical, which is why Brazilian jiu-jitsu has seen an increase in popularity. “It’s like kinetic chess,” said Brad Barnes, black belt and...
cbs7.com
Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
cbs7.com
Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech hosted car show to raise scholarship funds
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 75 years Odessa College has helped the next generation of students try to achieve their career goals. Odessa College had a car show this weekend to help raise funds for the Sewell auto tech scholarship to bring more students into the auto tech field.
cbs7.com
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
San Angelo LIVE!
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
cbs7.com
Midland man sentenced to 60 years for 2020 murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 53-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Thursday morning to 60 years in prison by a Midland County jury. Samuel Sanchez Moreno was charged with Murder. After hearing evidence throughout the week, the jury found Moreno guilty late...
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Midlander set to run for mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland reported Friday that Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for mayor. Dickson will join Lori Blong on the November 8 ballot. City elections that day will also include City Council Districts 3 and 4. As of August 19, Jack Ladd Jr. has filed to run for the District […]
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
cbs7.com
Odessa YMCA to host ‘White Out Party’ Fundraiser for new school buses
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Family YMCA is inviting West Texans to its first-ever White Out party. This all-white attire, formal event will take place on Saturday, September 16th at 6 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott. In partnership with Pop Spot Odessa, this party will feature an exclusive shopping...
cbs7.com
OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!. _______________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am...
Pedestrian dies days after crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307. Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty. Deputies say […]
cbs7.com
Six members of a meth distribution ring sentenced to federal prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of...
cbs7.com
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
Comments / 0