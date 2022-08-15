ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good grub at Beachwood Food Truck Park

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Beachwood Food Truck Park is open for business offering lunch and dinner options. The brand new food truck park located on Chagrin Boulevard is both kid and dog friendly and hopes to be a gathering place for the community. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks...
Water Lantern Festival Returns to Voinovich Park

Those who’ve attended the Water Lantern Festival say it’s a beautiful experience, culminating with the release of hundreds of lighted lanterns onto the lake alongside the park from 8:30-9:30pm as night is falling. And it returns to Voinovich Park off East 9th Street this weekend. The gates open...
18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List

Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
City of Cleveland begins new traffic calming pilot program

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland has launched its pilot program designed to help curb speeding in many of its residential areas. Ten radar speed feedback signs have been placed at strategic locations across the city. The signs display the travel speeds of passing vehicles to increase driver attention, awareness, and to reduce speeding.
Kids Can Explore Dozens of Heavy Work Vehicles at Cleveland Metroparks Event

Sun 8/21 @ 10AM-3PM Has your family managed to miss the other Touch-a-Truck events that have happened so far this month? Never fear! Cleveland Metroparks is back this weekend with its 11th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Brookside Reservation. There’ll be an eye-popping 50 or so heavy work vehicles that kids...
Cleveland APL hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly-renovated facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League will now be able to recuse and treat more needy animals. The organization revealed their newly-renovated shelter and clinic in the Tremont neighborhood on Thursday. “The level of care we’re providing is really quite extraordinary and the old facility just was...
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Expect an 'Unreasonably Cold and Snowy' Winter in Cleveland, Almanac Says

Get your coats and shovels ready, Cleveland. We're in for it now. After a summer with heat and drought conditions, we'll get to enjoy just a bit of fall before the winter rocks us once more. The Old Farmers' Almanac released its predictions for the upcoming winter season, and Cleveland falls into the "Unreasonably Cold and Snowy" category.
