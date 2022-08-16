ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

‘People are hurting’: Community reels from another violent weekend

By Brandon Thompson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFC9O_0hIUOQ1200

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One person was killed and five others were injured in different shootings across the Portland metro area over the weekend, leading community leaders to call for action.

The first shooting occurred at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday in Gresham , where two people were injured and 26 shell casings were found. The second shooting happened nearly two hours later in Vancouver where three people were injured in a backyard shooting.

‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft

The daytime hours were quiet Sunday — but at 10:03 p.m., more gunfire rang out near Northgate Park at Fessenden Street and Geneva Avenue. There, a man was found dead.

“It seems we hear gun shots several times a week. Usually in bursts or in two or three shots at a time and then just quiet,” said Dylan Wansley, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past five years.

The regularity of the gunshots is something Pastor Corey Pritchett says people should never feel is normalized.

“We don’t have to live like this. We believe that we can make a change and some of our community has just given up,” Pritchett said. “They’ve given up on Portland, they’re frustrated.”

Police: Explosive device thrown at Portland food cart

Pritchett is a pastor at Worldwide Deliverance. The church has a charity arm called Better Portland, which Pritchett hopes to use to gather community leaders and members to come together for solutions to rising gun violence in the city and surrounding areas.

This weekend, Better Portland plans to have a “Prayer for Peace” at Worldwide Deliverance and is organizing a “Stop the Violence” rally on August 28th at 3 p.m. on Natio Parkway.

“We know that people are hurting, people are angry and something’s got to change,” Prichett said.

There are two things he hopes work — gun regulations and de-escalation.

Pritchett is hopeful for Lift Every Voice’s gun permitting measure that is likely to be on the ballot this fall. For de-escalation, he surmises a call line for people in arguments can help diffuse situations before they lead to violence.

“We can’t let evil win, we can’t let our city go down the drain, we have to believe and we have to do something so we’re hoping this is a call to action for citizens.” he said.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 21

wunderschöne
5d ago

When you open the door 🚪 with flashing lights 💡 and an invitation with sparkles ✨ on it for the cartel, drugs and violent criminals to come on over - this is what happens my friends!!!!

Reply
7
candycane
5d ago

we Democrats do dat ! If you don't like our lawless sanctuary city, pack and get out. Move to Detroit or Chicago. tee hee hee

Reply
12
BullShott
5d ago

crime and the facilitation of it has become very fashionable thanks to the progressive trend setters

Reply(3)
8
Related
kptv.com

2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Vancouver#Violent Crime
kptv.com

PPB investigating deadly SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a shooting in southeast Portland on Wednesday evening. The Portland Police Bureau responded just after 8 p.m. to SE 127th Avenue and E. Burnside Street where the victim was found. According to officials, suspects fled the scene and no arrests...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
ALOHA, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy