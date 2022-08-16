The auditorium at Port Neches Elementary School was a flurry of excitement Wednesday as the fourth and fifth graders joined nearly 5,000 students in the district that began the 2022-23 school year Wednesday. PNE is one of seven schools that will be demolished in the near future as the district prepares to combine all pre-K through fifth grade campuses into two primary and two intermediate schools.

