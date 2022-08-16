Read full article on original website
STEPHEN HEMELT — Talk of armed staffers in Nederland schools. What’s next move for NISD?
Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter was clear this week in endorsing a school district program in his city that would vet, arm and train — for security purposes — selected school employees. Nothing is imminent or even agreed to, but Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick is beginning to poll...
Police: Woman threatened to kill, set fire to CPS worker
A Beaumont woman who reportedly threatened to kill a Child Protective Services worker and set her on fire was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a charge of retaliation. According to court documents, a CPS employee was working from home July 28 when she received a...
Police say Groves man fires gun, threatens to kill several people
BEAUMONT — A Groves man was jailed Sunday after police said he fired a gun outside an area bar and threatened to kill several people. According to the City of Beaumont, police department officers responded to Sawdust Saloon, 4680 Fannett Road in Beaumont, after a report of a man shooting in the parking lot at 2:08 a.m. Sunday.
Filing for local city, school board races is nearing an end
Filing for several local races is coming to a close. Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file in races in Groves, Port Neches and the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District. In Groves the seats held by the mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4 councilmembers and the city marshal are...
Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head
A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
Area man indicted after assault led to skull fracture
A 20-year-old man who allegedly punched another man in the face and threw him to the ground, fracturing his skull, was indicted this week for aggravated assault. Angel Josue Cardenas, of Beaumont, is accused of the felony crime that Groves Police say occurred May 14 in the 3100 block of Bryan.
SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Felony criminal indictments issued this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary and assault to drug charges. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred July 12. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading...
Nederland man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Louisiana nightclub
VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton nightclub. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
Welfare check leads to woman found with multiple ID cards, methamphetamines and indictment
During a welfare check on a female transient slumped over a curb and foaming at the mouth, police reportedly found her in possession of identification belonging to four different people. The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Anna Mae Kelly, was indicted recently for fraudulent use of identification. Beaumont police were...
Document: Beaumont man held woman against will, beat her
A Beaumont man that reportedly stomped on a woman’s face until she went unconscious, hit her with a cooking pan, cut the back of her neck and threatened to kill her child was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Beaumont police were dispatched to a home...
Local Indorama nominated for Texas State Enterprise Zone; see how that could benefit region
The Port Neches City Council on Thursday approved a resolution to nominate Indorama Ventures Oxides as a Texas State Enterprise Zone Project, which was created to incentivize investment and job creation in economically distressed areas. Caitlin Glenn, a consultant for the company, said the program is administered through the office...
Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur
Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist
I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
Heavy rain, tough driving in Port Arthur on Saturday
A large truck almost went into the canal on Highway 73 Saturday in Port Arthur during poor driving conditions following a serious rainfall. A passerby noticed the incident while heading towards Highway 69 at approximately 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
PHOTO GALLERY — PNGISD starts new school year
The auditorium at Port Neches Elementary School was a flurry of excitement Wednesday as the fourth and fifth graders joined nearly 5,000 students in the district that began the 2022-23 school year Wednesday. PNE is one of seven schools that will be demolished in the near future as the district prepares to combine all pre-K through fifth grade campuses into two primary and two intermediate schools.
ON THE MENU — Clifford’s Distillery expanding for anticipated growth; reach outside of Texas
Clifford’s Distilling is in the process of expanding its manufacturing operations to keep up with a high demand. The Port Arthur company will expand its capabilities to produce up to 14 individual mash pods, which equals approximately 500 bottles a day. The distillery previously had the capacity to make 250 bottles a day.
Lightning strike shortens PNG’s lone scrimmage
There was a lot to be learned in the inclement weather that rained down on area football scrimmages Thursday. Port Neches-Groves moved up the start time of the varsity scrimmage against Little Cypress-Mauriceville in an attempt to avoid potential weather delays or cancellation, given that is was the only scrimmage for PNG this year.
KATHIE’s KORNER — May you enjoy these (early) Autumn blessings
I know I’m early with my Autumn column; so looking forward to a cool change in the weather here in Texas. It’s been a very hot spring and summer. As I look around, while my husband is driving and shopping for flowers, I so enjoy the “orangeness!” Some fields are covered with hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and a few different colors of green and white are such “eye candy” to us.
Nederland Bulldogs wrap up scrimmage play ahead of bad weather
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Bulldogs wrapped up their final scrimmage Wednesday against West Brook. Both teams elected to go a day early to try to avoid Thursday’s downpour. Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow wanted to see improvements in a couple of areas from the first to the second scrimmage.
