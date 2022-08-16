ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Port Arthur News

Police: Woman threatened to kill, set fire to CPS worker

A Beaumont woman who reportedly threatened to kill a Child Protective Services worker and set her on fire was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a charge of retaliation. According to court documents, a CPS employee was working from home July 28 when she received a...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Police say Groves man fires gun, threatens to kill several people

BEAUMONT — A Groves man was jailed Sunday after police said he fired a gun outside an area bar and threatened to kill several people. According to the City of Beaumont, police department officers responded to Sawdust Saloon, 4680 Fannett Road in Beaumont, after a report of a man shooting in the parking lot at 2:08 a.m. Sunday.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Filing for local city, school board races is nearing an end

Filing for several local races is coming to a close. Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file in races in Groves, Port Neches and the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District. In Groves the seats held by the mayor, Ward 2, Ward 4 councilmembers and the city marshal are...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head

A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man indicted after assault led to skull fracture

A 20-year-old man who allegedly punched another man in the face and threw him to the ground, fracturing his skull, was indicted this week for aggravated assault. Angel Josue Cardenas, of Beaumont, is accused of the felony crime that Groves Police say occurred May 14 in the 3100 block of Bryan.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Louisiana nightclub

VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton nightclub. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
Port Arthur News

Document: Beaumont man held woman against will, beat her

A Beaumont man that reportedly stomped on a woman’s face until she went unconscious, hit her with a cooking pan, cut the back of her neck and threatened to kill her child was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Beaumont police were dispatched to a home...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Unexpected finds delay renovations to historic Pompeiian Villa in Port Arthur

Planned renovations to a historic building will cost slightly more than originally expected due to undetected issues. In February, the Port Arthur City Council authorized a contract with Marsh Waterproofing of Vidor to repair Pompeiian Villa, located at 1935 Lakeshore Drive. Work on the 122-year-old building, which is owned by the city and operated by the Port Arthur Historical Society, was estimated to cost $80,000, most of which would come from insurance money.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist

I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Heavy rain, tough driving in Port Arthur on Saturday

A large truck almost went into the canal on Highway 73 Saturday in Port Arthur during poor driving conditions following a serious rainfall. A passerby noticed the incident while heading towards Highway 69 at approximately 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — PNGISD starts new school year

The auditorium at Port Neches Elementary School was a flurry of excitement Wednesday as the fourth and fifth graders joined nearly 5,000 students in the district that began the 2022-23 school year Wednesday. PNE is one of seven schools that will be demolished in the near future as the district prepares to combine all pre-K through fifth grade campuses into two primary and two intermediate schools.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Lightning strike shortens PNG’s lone scrimmage

There was a lot to be learned in the inclement weather that rained down on area football scrimmages Thursday. Port Neches-Groves moved up the start time of the varsity scrimmage against Little Cypress-Mauriceville in an attempt to avoid potential weather delays or cancellation, given that is was the only scrimmage for PNG this year.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

KATHIE’s KORNER — May you enjoy these (early) Autumn blessings

I know I’m early with my Autumn column; so looking forward to a cool change in the weather here in Texas. It’s been a very hot spring and summer. As I look around, while my husband is driving and shopping for flowers, I so enjoy the “orangeness!” Some fields are covered with hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and a few different colors of green and white are such “eye candy” to us.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Bulldogs wrap up scrimmage play ahead of bad weather

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Bulldogs wrapped up their final scrimmage Wednesday against West Brook. Both teams elected to go a day early to try to avoid Thursday’s downpour. Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow wanted to see improvements in a couple of areas from the first to the second scrimmage.
NEDERLAND, TX

