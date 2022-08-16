Read full article on original website
Harold Ramirez’s 3 hits lift Rays past Royals in series finale
ST. PETERSBURG — Before joining the injured list with a broken right thumb, Harold Ramirez had recorded hits in nine of 11 games. That propelled his batting average to .329, and it made his earlier-than-expected return to the lineup a welcomed addition for the Rays. He has remained one...
MLB
As Harper nears rehab assignment, Phils lose two huge pieces
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies cannot wait to get Bryce Harper back in the lineup. The more offense, the better, especially with Sunday’s news that right-hander Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis in his right triceps, and right-hander Corey Knebel will not pitch again this season because of a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Knebel has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Triple-A Lehigh Valley right-hander Tyler Cyr was added to the 40-man roster and took Domínguez’s spot in the bullpen.
MLB
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
MLB
Phils show mettle, split DH vs. 1st-place Mets
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday just became more interesting for the Phillies. They beat the Mets in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park, 4-1, to maintain their lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card. It followed an 8-2 loss in Game 1, which began with a Mets fan inexplicably throwing out a first pitch, and a 7-2 loss in Friday’s series opener. The Phillies are 5-13 this season against New York, which has caused serious hand wringing among Phillies fans wondering if their team can beat the best teams in the National League.
MLB
Boyhood opponents, trade pals now delivering wins for Reds
PITTSBURGH -- Jake Fraley has been one of the hottest hitters in the Majors over the past few weeks, and in Saturday’s 10-1 victory at PNC Park over the Pirates, he torched a ball so far that it went for a swim. It backed the best start of the...
MLB
'That's baseball': Bad luck, uncharacteristic miscues sink Mariners
OAKLAND -- The Mariners looked to be in good shape as they headed to extra innings on Saturday evening. With the heart of the order set to bat in the top of the 10th inning, Seattle had a good shot at securing a series win and getting in position to sweep the A’s.
MLB
'That's on me': Yelich, Crew own miscues in 11-inning loss
CHICAGO -- As if anyone needed reminding, it isn’t easy to close out a Major League baseball game. On the same day the Padres responded to his series of poor outings by pausing Josh Hader’s status as closer, Hader’s former team saw a one-run lead get away not once, not twice but three times over the final three innings of an excruciating 11-inning, 6-5 Brewers loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLB
How this injury could impact Rox’s offseason
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Love or loathe the Rockies' long-held strategy of filling most of their holes from within (mostly by choice) and being dependent on homegrown starting pitching (mostly because top free agents are hesitant), righty Antonio Senzatela's season-ending knee injury that's likely to cost him at least a month next season and poor fortune in recent Drafts could lead to a change this winter.
MLB
Rodgers' 4th hit gives Rockies walk-off win
DENVER -- Brendan Rodgers looked from the on-deck circle, and past Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon in the batter’s box, to a 10th-inning advice session for Giants pitcher Camilo Doval on Saturday night. “I knew they weren’t talking about Chuck,” Rodgers said, smiling. The Giants walked...
MLB
Hoeing's journey to MLB debut a whirlwind
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins right-hander Bryan Hoeing was hyped and his adrenaline was flowing for his Major League debut. You couldn’t blame him, with the pulsating bass blasting from the Dodger Stadium speakers for a Saturday night crowd of 51,813. It was a far cry from a year ago, when Hoeing was playing in front of Midwest fans at High-A Beloit.
MLB
Nats keeping close watch on Gray's innings
SAN DIEGO -- The plan always has been for Josiah Gray’s innings to jump exponentially as he pitched his first full season in the Nationals’ starting rotation. With that comes monitoring a young arm to ensure “more” doesn’t become “too much.”. “We’re looking at...
MLB
Breslow breaks down Cubs' arm acquisitions
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Craig Breslow, an assistant general manager for the Cubs and one of the leading voices within the organization’s pitching infrastructure as the vice president of pitching, joined the ballclub on its recent trip to Washington, D.C. Before one of Chicago’s games against the Nationals, he chatted with reporters about a number of topics.
MLB
Rangers come out on right side of one-run game
MINNEAPOLIS -- “How do you get the one-run games to stop being a topic of conversation?” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley was asked prior to Saturday’s matchup with the Twins at Target Field. Beasley was honest, noting that you can’t truly control the outcome or run differential...
MLB
Astros' young talent shows out in playoff atmosphere
ATLANTA -- The World Series rematch between the Astros and Braves has proven how crucial young talent will be in this year's playoff run. The youngsters in the Astros' lineup took the spotlight in the 5-4 loss to the Braves in 11 innings on Saturday night at Truist Park. Cristian...
MLB
Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700
PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
MLB
Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue
CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
MLB
Cueto's sterling season continues with yet another gem
CLEVELAND -- It’s the ninth inning at Progressive Field Saturday night, and actually getting pretty close to Sunday morning after a 2-hour, 55-minute rain delay. The White Sox are holding a 2-0 lead on Cleveland behind Johnny Cueto’s continued mound mastery, but he’s at 100 pitches. So, what’s the plan for the right-hander and manager Tony La Russa?
MLB
Zimmer 'going to make the best' of shot in CF
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe Bradley Zimmer will have a Phillies moment. They happen every year in pennant races. Somebody out of nowhere joins a team in August...
MLB
D-backs seek reset after Cards' late eruption
PHOENIX -- After playing well against the Giants in a four-game series in the Bay Area last week, winning the final two, the D-backs felt good about where they stood heading home to face the Cardinals. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had a warning before they left San Francisco, though: It...
MLB
Hoerner's here, he's there, he's everywhere
CHICAGO -- In the middle of an answer about his outing on Saturday evening, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman switched gears. He brought up Nico Hoerner before even fielding a question about the Cubs' shortstop. "I don't think Nico Hoerner gets enough credit in the league, in MLB," said Stroman. "What...
