PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two swimmers survived shark attacks this week at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches, authorities said, one of whom was on vacation with her young grandson. Both attacks occurred at Myrtle Beach on Monday. One victim was bitten in the arm and the other had...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Motorcyclist drives into lake and vanishes while fleeing deputy, South Carolina cops say
A motorcyclist vanished after driving into a popular South Carolina lake, news outlets reported. Officials said a deputy was pursuing the motorcycle when the rider turned toward a boat ramp on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After attempting to stop, the deputy observed the driver accelerate the motorcycle, driving down the boat...
SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss
Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Two shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach.
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
‘Deeply saddened’: NC correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night. Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired and suffered the medical...
SC Geologist explains what’s known, unknown about recent seismic activity
Since December of 2021, earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County have measured between the unnoticeable 1.1 magnitude, to the very noticeable 3.6 magnitude felt on June 29. For the most part, a reason this swarm, or series of low-measuring quakes, continues is unknown. Scientists say getting to an answer will require more time and more earthquakes.
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in SC
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
South Carolina increases patrol on main roads
South Carolina is starting its 'Sober or Slammer' DUI campaign through Sept. 5. Local and state officers will have more squad cars near the busy holiday hotspots.
Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
