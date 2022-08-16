ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss

Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Person
Greg Lucas
Person
Greg Lake
WRAL

Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Reservoir#Dead Fish
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Geologist explains what’s known, unknown about recent seismic activity

Since December of 2021, earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County have measured between the unnoticeable 1.1 magnitude, to the very noticeable 3.6 magnitude felt on June 29. For the most part, a reason this swarm, or series of low-measuring quakes, continues is unknown. Scientists say getting to an answer will require more time and more earthquakes.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
POLITICS
cbs17

Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]

