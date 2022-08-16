ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years

On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago. The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wpde.com

Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
COBB ISLAND, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Charged With Kidnapping Two Children Will Go On Trial

He has been ruled competent to stand trial. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man charged with two counts of kidnapping children under 16 years of age will be standing trial. During a review hearing on Thursday in Circuit Court, Judge Julie Stevenson Solt ruled that Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, is competent to stand trial.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

