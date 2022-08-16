Read full article on original website
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years
On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
Federal prosecutors seek to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida vacation home
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they are looking seize one of Marilyn Mosby’s vacation properties in Florida if she is found guilty on perjury charges.
MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said. Vines is...
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Man Charged With Shooting Two Frederick Police Officers Found Incompetent To Stand Trial
He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.
Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme
A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago. The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of...
Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The killing took place on Oct. 21 of that year near 4th and Trenton streets SE. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location. An autopsy showed that McManus died by […]
Frederick Man Charged With Kidnapping Two Children Will Go On Trial
He has been ruled competent to stand trial. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man charged with two counts of kidnapping children under 16 years of age will be standing trial. During a review hearing on Thursday in Circuit Court, Judge Julie Stevenson Solt ruled that Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, is competent to stand trial.
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
Man shot, killed outside gas station in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a murder after officers found a man shot outside of a gas station in District Heights Sunday morning. The department tweeted that it received a call about a shooting at the business, located in the 1330 block of […]
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Prince George's County mall
Police have identified the man believed to have been responsible in the deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.
What 5 Referendums Will Be On The Ballot In The 2022 Maryland General Election?
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Through petitions from the general public or Legislators in the Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Constitution affords the people the right to directly influence policy in the state through ballot referendums. This year, there will be five questions asked to voters at the polls in November.
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
