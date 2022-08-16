He was also found to be dangerous. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect charged with shooting two Frederick Police Officers has been found incompetent to stand trial.. The State’s Attorney’s Office says a review hearing was held in Circuit Court on Wednesday for Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, where a doctor from the Maryland Department of Health made that determination. Lewis was also found to be dangerous and was committed to the Maryland Health Department for psychiatric treatment.

