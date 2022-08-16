ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Fourche, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kbhbradio.com

Martin N. Hertel

Martin N. Hertel, 91, of Sturgis, SD, died June 17, 2022, at his place of residence. By his request there will be no funeral, but spreading of his ashes on the old homestead east of McLaughlin, SD, at 10:00 a.m. (mountain standard time) on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Martin was...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Sturgis fire crews battling rubble site fire Sunday

STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis fire crews were spending their Sunday battling a stubborn rubble fire at the city of Sturgis rubble site. Crews were paged to the site at approximately 5:43 Sunday morning and they arrived to find smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Fire officials say...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Two dead in early morning shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Police say two men are dead after a morning shooting in Rapid City. Police say they were called to the area of 100 Surfwood Drive around 7:40 Saturday morning for reports of shots fired. Upon entering an apartment, they found two males with fatal gunshot...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Fourche, SD
City
Spearfish, SD
Sturgis, SD
Sports
Belle Fourche, SD
Sports
City
Sturgis, SD
kbhbradio.com

One person is dead after shooting in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. – In what has turned out to be a violent weekend in the Rapid City area, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one person is deceased after a shooting Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road. Authorities say the...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy