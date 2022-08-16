Martin N. Hertel, 91, of Sturgis, SD, died June 17, 2022, at his place of residence. By his request there will be no funeral, but spreading of his ashes on the old homestead east of McLaughlin, SD, at 10:00 a.m. (mountain standard time) on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Martin was...

STURGIS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO