Scooper Soccer – Girls fall to Mitchell, boys stay undefeated with 3-1 win
STURGIS, S.D. – Both Sturgis Scooper girls and boys hosted Mitchell in Friday night action at Woodle Field. In the girls game, Mitchell rolled to a 5-0 win. The Kernels scored first at the 13:22 mark in the first half as Kenzi Kayl knocked in the goal. Mitchell would...
Martin N. Hertel
Martin N. Hertel, 91, of Sturgis, SD, died June 17, 2022, at his place of residence. By his request there will be no funeral, but spreading of his ashes on the old homestead east of McLaughlin, SD, at 10:00 a.m. (mountain standard time) on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Martin was...
Sturgis fire crews battling rubble site fire Sunday
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis fire crews were spending their Sunday battling a stubborn rubble fire at the city of Sturgis rubble site. Crews were paged to the site at approximately 5:43 Sunday morning and they arrived to find smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Fire officials say...
Two dead in early morning shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Police say two men are dead after a morning shooting in Rapid City. Police say they were called to the area of 100 Surfwood Drive around 7:40 Saturday morning for reports of shots fired. Upon entering an apartment, they found two males with fatal gunshot...
One person is dead after shooting in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In what has turned out to be a violent weekend in the Rapid City area, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one person is deceased after a shooting Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road. Authorities say the...
