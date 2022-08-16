ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

WPBF News 25

Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
WPBF News 25

Low new unemployment numbers: Two jobs for every person

Fla. — Florida's unemployment rate for July dipped to 2.7%, below the national average. State officials said it's because Florida is business-friendly, and these numbers mean it should be easier to put a paycheck in your wallet. "In a nutshell, it's one of the strongest labor markets I’ve...
WPBF News 25

Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
WPBF News 25

Bear spotted in PGA National neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — There wasanother bear sighting in Palm Beach County. This time it was in the PGA National neighborhood of Palm Beach Gardens. Footage of the black bear spotted in Palm Beach Gardens was captured on a Ring camera. This happened early Thursday morning in the Glengary neighborhood.
WPBF News 25

Four hospitalized after head-on collision

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The 90-mile marker on I-95 southbound is now fully open after a head-on motor collision. Martin County Fire Rescue reported four patients were transported to local hospitals. Three out of the four were transported to St. Mary Trauma Center, while the other patient was transported...
WPBF News 25

U.S. Army veteran presented with new home in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran now has a special place he can call home. Saturday, national nonprofit organization Homes for Our Troops gave Army SSgt. Michael Montange and his wife Cami Sue the keys to their new custom home in Jupiter. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25

Perk Your Park Contest

WATCH: Urban Farm in Riviera Beach talks about being selected as part of ten projects in the 2022 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest. The contest runs through Sept. 12, with the three winning park projects receiving a renovation worth $75,000. You can vote for The Urban Farm at www.NiagaraPerkYourPark.com.
WPBF News 25

Feels like temperatures can reach as high as 104 degrees Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move in from west of the highways to Okeechobee and Belle Glade Saturday. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the showers will last until about 6 p.m. Average temperatures for the day are 90 to 93 degrees, but feels like temperatures will peak between 102 and...
WPBF News 25

Our weather pattern starts changing today

It’s still hot here in South Florida, but not quiet as hot as the past few days. High temperatures will reach the low 90s along the coast and mid 90s inland under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light out of the west/southwest. Scattered showers and a few strong storms will drift from south to north from mid afternoon through the early evening.
WPBF News 25

Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

