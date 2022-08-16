Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
WPBF News 25
Low new unemployment numbers: Two jobs for every person
Fla. — Florida's unemployment rate for July dipped to 2.7%, below the national average. State officials said it's because Florida is business-friendly, and these numbers mean it should be easier to put a paycheck in your wallet. "In a nutshell, it's one of the strongest labor markets I’ve...
WPBF News 25
Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
WPBF News 25
Bear spotted in PGA National neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — There wasanother bear sighting in Palm Beach County. This time it was in the PGA National neighborhood of Palm Beach Gardens. Footage of the black bear spotted in Palm Beach Gardens was captured on a Ring camera. This happened early Thursday morning in the Glengary neighborhood.
WPBF News 25
Four hospitalized after head-on collision
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The 90-mile marker on I-95 southbound is now fully open after a head-on motor collision. Martin County Fire Rescue reported four patients were transported to local hospitals. Three out of the four were transported to St. Mary Trauma Center, while the other patient was transported...
WPBF News 25
'No schools were threatened or on lockdown': Palm Beach County School District clears up false alarm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District sent out a call to families after a false alert about a lockdown Friday morning. District leaders said it all started with a drill at one of the schools, and that technical glitch turned into confusion and fear for some parents as they saw the alert.
WPBF News 25
U.S. Army veteran presented with new home in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran now has a special place he can call home. Saturday, national nonprofit organization Homes for Our Troops gave Army SSgt. Michael Montange and his wife Cami Sue the keys to their new custom home in Jupiter. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach officer fired 8 months after pursuit of 13-year-old boy who died in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — For nearly eight months, friends and family of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III have rallied, calling for the firing of Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn. On Friday, they got their wish. Boynton Beach interim city manager Jim Stables sent a letter to Sohn, informing him...
WPBF News 25
Perk Your Park Contest
WATCH: Urban Farm in Riviera Beach talks about being selected as part of ten projects in the 2022 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest. The contest runs through Sept. 12, with the three winning park projects receiving a renovation worth $75,000. You can vote for The Urban Farm at www.NiagaraPerkYourPark.com.
WPBF News 25
Officer involved in Stanley Davis III dirt bike crash has been fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer involved in the Stanley Davis III deadly crash has been fired. The police department has not released any other details at this time. The 13-year-old boy lost control of his dirt bike during an attempted traffic stop back in December.
WPBF News 25
Feels like temperatures can reach as high as 104 degrees Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move in from west of the highways to Okeechobee and Belle Glade Saturday. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the showers will last until about 6 p.m. Average temperatures for the day are 90 to 93 degrees, but feels like temperatures will peak between 102 and...
WPBF News 25
Our weather pattern starts changing today
It’s still hot here in South Florida, but not quiet as hot as the past few days. High temperatures will reach the low 90s along the coast and mid 90s inland under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light out of the west/southwest. Scattered showers and a few strong storms will drift from south to north from mid afternoon through the early evening.
WPBF News 25
Outside lane of I-95 northbound at Bridge Road to close for overpass repairs
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. The outside lane of northbound I-95 at Bridge Road will be closed for 10 days starting Aug. 22 while FDOT completes repairs to the outermost beam beneath the bridge. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Two inside lanes of...
WPBF News 25
Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
