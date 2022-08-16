Read full article on original website
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Softball, Volleyball, Baseball, Basketball and other Noles sports news
In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FOR FREE}. Seminole athletics news is starting to pick up as we approach fall,...
Tomahawk Nation
2022 FSU season preview: Predictions, top players, schedule breakdown
With the need for improvement on the field and a tick-up in the win column numbers, as well as a few interesting games on the schedule, 2022 should be one of the more notable Florida State Seminoles football seasons in recent years. FSU hasn’t finished a season with a winning...
Tomahawk Nation
Jordan Travis smashes the rock to kick off 2022 season
FLORIDA STATE — The rock has been broken in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles wrap up their fall camp heading into “week 0” against the Duquesne Dukes. Breaking the rock is a tradition started by head coach Mike Norvell dedicated to mark milestones and achievements for the team throughout the year.
Tomahawk Nation
3 big things from Friday’s FSU practice
FLORIDA STATE — Today marked the last practice for the Florida State Seminoles heading into a Saturday mock game to prepare for the Duquesne Dukes. It’s been a grind but a productive one, with visible improvement in comparison to where the team was just over three weeks ago.
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: FSU practice video, August 19
Florida State is in its final days of fall camp, just eight days out from its August 27 season opening matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium. As it goes through those last steps of camp, an emphasis is being placed on maintaining the effort and intensity that’s been on display throughout these last few weeks. The Seminoles are tired, worn down and feeling the fatigue of an intense period of work, but head coach Mike Norvell has still been complimentary of the fight they’ve still displayed.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 FSU soccer draws at No. 12 South Carolina
No. 1 Florida State (0-0-1) dueled No. 12 South Carolina (0-0-1) to a scoreless draw tonight in Columbia, SC. The two teams spent most of the first half feeling each other out. The Seminoles played very close to their accustomed possession style keeping the ball away from South Carolina for the first 20-25 minutes of the game.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Who is FSU’s best player?
Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode. Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue. Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday. Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
Poll: Clear front-runners in Jacksonville Sheriff special election
Jacksonville, Fl — Two of the biggest issues facing Jacksonville voters in this primary should be settled by this time next week. A new snapshot of the race for Jacksonville Sheriff shows a tight contest at the top of a crowded field of contenders. Likely primary voters put T.K....
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
New Jacksonville City Council bill aims to crack down on panhandling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city council is looking to crack down on panhandling. A new bill would make it illegal to stand in a median or to physically interact with a person in a car while it’s on a roadway. Panhandlers on medians are becoming a common sight...
FBI Jacksonville located seven human trafficking victims in Operation Cross Country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Jacksonville announced that seven potential victims of human trafficking were found and identified during a nationwide initiative called Operation Cross Country. The initiative also led to the arrest of three subjects connected to human trafficking offenses. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
No one hurt after car crashes into day care in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating after a car crashed into KinderCare day care on Monument Road. Action News Jax first learned of the incident when a viewer sent pictures after picking up her child from day care. School personnel said that no one was hurt in the crash.
Jacksonville woman says she was kicked out of Cold Stone Creamery because of service dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman says when she visited Cold Stone Creamery on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville recently, she was told she couldn’t have her service dog inside of the business. “Just because I have a disability, and it doesn’t look like I have a disability, doesn’t...
News4Jax.com
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
Drug dealer who bribed DEA agent gets 11+ years in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A convicted California drug trafficker who paid bribes to a corrupt Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been sentenced by a Florida judge to more than 11 years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said in a news release Tuesday that a judge in Jacksonville,...
Florida woman arrested for shaving girl’s head, sticking metal bar in her mouth: deputies
A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she was seen shaving a child relative's head, writing derogatory slurs on her face, and shoving a metal bar in the victim's mouth.
'I apologize and ask for your patience:' Duval Superintendent says district working to improve bus delays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school news conference Monday afternoon following the first day of classes. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene explained that she considers the first day back a success despite transportation delays. "We had a great first day," said Greene. "It was so exciting...
FHP: School bus involved in hit-and-run crash getting off I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck left the scene after hitting a school bus this morning on Old St. Augustine Road. STORY: Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians. Investigation revealed that at approximately 6:15 a.m., a pickup truck...
