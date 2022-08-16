ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Jordan Travis smashes the rock to kick off 2022 season

FLORIDA STATE — The rock has been broken in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles wrap up their fall camp heading into “week 0” against the Duquesne Dukes. Breaking the rock is a tradition started by head coach Mike Norvell dedicated to mark milestones and achievements for the team throughout the year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

3 big things from Friday’s FSU practice

FLORIDA STATE — Today marked the last practice for the Florida State Seminoles heading into a Saturday mock game to prepare for the Duquesne Dukes. It’s been a grind but a productive one, with visible improvement in comparison to where the team was just over three weeks ago.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Sights, sounds: FSU practice video, August 19

Florida State is in its final days of fall camp, just eight days out from its August 27 season opening matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium. As it goes through those last steps of camp, an emphasis is being placed on maintaining the effort and intensity that’s been on display throughout these last few weeks. The Seminoles are tired, worn down and feeling the fatigue of an intense period of work, but head coach Mike Norvell has still been complimentary of the fight they’ve still displayed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

No. 1 FSU soccer draws at No. 12 South Carolina

No. 1 Florida State (0-0-1) dueled No. 12 South Carolina (0-0-1) to a scoreless draw tonight in Columbia, SC. The two teams spent most of the first half feeling each other out. The Seminoles played very close to their accustomed possession style keeping the ball away from South Carolina for the first 20-25 minutes of the game.
COLUMBIA, SC
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football, recruiting news: Who is FSU’s best player?

Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode. Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue. Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday. Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...

