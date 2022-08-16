Read full article on original website
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026
"Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SECARDEO GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US)." Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by...
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
Snowflake Remains The Strongest Overall Data Platform, Analyst Says After Call With Expert
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz recently held a conference call with a Senior Director at a large consulting firm specializing in data cloud and database technologies. Moskowitz reiterated a Buy and price target of $200 on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The expert noted that industry practitioners love SNOW for its ease of...
General Motors, Foot Locker And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday
GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge
Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Bill.com Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Its Q4 Performance
Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL clocked 156% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter to $200.2 million, beating the consensus of $183.1 million. The quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share beat consensus for a loss of 13 cents per share. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on...
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
3 Under The Radar Dividend Stocks In Agriculture As $20B From Biden Inflation Bill Flows To Farms
Now that President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the agriculture industry is anticipating roughly $20 billion in subsidies over the span of 10 years to encourage farmers and ranchers into using environmentally friendly practices to reduce carbon emissions. Although inflation remained unchanged for the month of July at...
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day
A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Kim Jong-Un Imports Large Number Of COVID-19 Supplies Days Before Declaring 'Shining Victory' Over Virus
Kim Jong-un's isolated nation of North Korea imported more than 1 million face masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, days before announcing victory over COVID-19, Reuters reported. What Happened: Chinese trade data showed on Saturday that the country exported 1.23 million facial masks to North...
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
How Investing In Real Estate May Have Just Gotten Easier
Investing in real estate has been commonplace in the U.S. for decades. Despite its popularity, real estate has typically only been available to people with significant resources because of the amount of money and time properties require. Over the years different organizations have come into place to make real estate...
Indonesian President Says Committed To Convincing Elon Musk To Make Tesla EVs In The Country — Not Just Batteries
Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants Tesla Inc. TSLA to manufacture cars in the country and not just batteries, according to Bloomberg News. Widodo reportedly said the nation is willing to take the time required to convince Elon Musk to see Indonesia as more than just a rich hub of resources.
