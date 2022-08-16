Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Erdogan Got His Rate Cut and Now the Heat Is on Turkish Banks
Two months after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised lower interest rates, the central bank delivered, despite raging inflation and a consensus among economists that it should be raising them instead. Next up: getting the country’s banks to cut their lending rates, too.
Bloomberg
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Bloomberg
Bitcoin Drops to Three-Week Low as Global Markets Turn Risk Off
Cryptocurrencies suffered a sharp selloff as global markets retreated after US Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to keep raising interest rates until inflation is contained. Bitcoin, the largest virtual coin by market capitalization, tumbled as much as 9.1% to $21,281, its lowest level since late July. Ether and smaller...
Bloomberg
India RBI Staff Warns Against Rushed Sale of State-Run Banks
Rushing to sell Indian state-run lenders to private investors may hinder the government’s financial inclusion efforts and monetary policy transmission, staff at the country’s central bank warned. “A big bang approach of privatization of these banks may do more harm than good,” wrote staff including, Snehal Herwadkar, in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Mortgage Lenders’ Results Show ‘Pockets of Concern’ in Canada
Earnings results from alternative mortgage providers including Home Capital Group Inc. and EQB Inc. show that lenders are turning more cautious on Canada’s rapidly-cooling housing market and the economy. Home Capital and EQB both missed analysts’ profit estimates as they stockpiled more capital than expected to protect against future...
Bloomberg
Powell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson Hole
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will have a chance -- if he wants to take it -- to reset expectations in financial markets when central bankers gather this week at their annual Jackson Hole retreat.
Bloomberg
Lure of Big Profits Draws Veteran Vessels Into Russian Oil Trade
The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still making waves in the shipping market, with more older tankers being deployed on the lucrative route hauling the nation’s oil from the Far East to China and India. At least four tankers 15 years or older have joined the...
Bloomberg
Chinese Farmers Struggle as Scorching Drought Wilts Crops
Longquan, China (AP) -- Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Sterling Markets Are Cruising for a Bruising
Ouch. Double-digit inflation has arrived in the UK with consumer prices rising at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, a 40-year high. It's a game-changer: Britain becomes the first G7 country in the current economic cycle to breach this psychological hurdle, making it that much harder to defend the underlying economy against inflationary expectations becoming embedded.
Bloomberg
Another 75-Basis Point Fed Hike Is Baked in the Cake: Pang
Jason Pang, portfolio manager for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses Fed policy, his views on US treasuries and his investment strategy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
EU Favors Only Limited Tweaks to Recovery Plans, Gentiloni Says
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Union favors only limited corrections to post-pandemic recovery plans, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said as a leading contender in Italian elections next month says it may demand changes if it wins power.
Bloomberg
Shiny EVs in Sight, Indonesia Mulls Nickel Export Tax
Hello. Today we look at a potential nickel export tax from the world’s biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, the energy crisis for poorer nations and Europe’s periphery debt conundrum. Indonesia could impose a tax on nickel exports this year as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks to...
Bloomberg
Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake
One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
The US Air Force is looking for new aerial targets to 'replicate' threats from Russia's and China's best fighter jets
The US Air Force wants a next-generation target drone that resembles a fifth-generation fighter and acts the way an enemy jet would in real combat.
Bloomberg
BofA to JPMorgan Cool on European Stocks After Summer Rally
The rally in European stocks has run its course, strategists predict, with the gains of the past month coinciding with both Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. reducing their year-end targets for regional equities. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index will end 2022 at 447 points, implying gains...
Bloomberg
Joules' Woes Mount As Consumer Confidence Fades: The London Rush
Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning. Joules Group Plc: The British lifestyle company’s trading has “ softened materially” since its last update as a result of warm and dry weather reducing sales of its rain-proof and warm clothes and accessories and as weaker consumer sentiment requires heavy discounting to entice sales.
Bloomberg
Turkish Builder Ditched by Rosatom Warns Nuclear Work Is Stalled
Construction of a $20 billion nuclear power project in Turkey has “stalled,” its main contractor IC Holding has warned, after Rosatom Corp. removed it in favor of a local company owned by Russian firms. Time is being lost due to “the Russians’ current stance,” and President Recep Tayyip...
Bloomberg
Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally
It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again. After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. The spark...
Bloomberg
Your Evening Briefing: US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Fail
The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. There’s no systemic meltdown looming this time around, mind you, since there hasn’t been the same level of excess and because many of the biggest banks pulled back from mortgages after the financial crisis. But market watchers still expect a string of bankruptcies, and that means a lot of people getting fired.
Bloomberg
Massive Short Squeeze Behind Stock Rally Showing Signs of Ending
One big force at the center of the two-month equity rally is showing signs of fatigue. It’s the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish wagers created buying that added fuel to the $7 trillion share advance. Evidence is arising now that the process is petering out.
Comments / 0