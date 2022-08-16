Read full article on original website
Pretty Boy Floyd's in Ellsworth receives HEAL grant for repairs
Few towns conjure images of the old West better than Ellsworth. Pretty Boy Floyd likely never visited the city, but the speakeasy-themed steakhouse named after the infamous bank robber had its own following before shutting down in 2020. Last month, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Pretty Boy Floyd's Underground Restaurant and Venue would be receiving $65,000 as part of a revitalization grant.
S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell
From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley
The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident
On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays
Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
Farm Show ready for transition from Great Bend to Hutchinson
For more than a decade, the Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo called Great Bend its home. Now called the Kansas Ag Expo, one of the Midwest's premiere agricultural and ranching shows moves to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for 2023. "Everything was good at Great Bend and...
'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece
Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
Cop Shop (8/18)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/18) At 11:40 a.m. an accident was reported at Craig Street & NE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:23 p.m. an overdose/poisoning case was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label
A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Free laundry service for those in need arrives to Great Bend
The United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) has created a new program called “Laundry Love” which will launch Saturday, Aug. 20 in Great Bend to help those in need with cleaning their clothes. Laundry Love will wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals....
Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program
On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
Staying open late for Great Bend’s ‘Moonlight Madness Sale’
If you are looking for great deals with back-to-school shopping, the City of Great Bend encourages you to participate in the Moonlight Madness Sale on Thursday, Aug. 18. There are 16 participating businesses downtown that are staying open late Thursday for shoppers. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said there...
Eagle Radio of Great Bend honored by Kansas Association of Broadcasters
Eagle Radio of Great Bend has been honored with 2022 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Phil Grossardt earned second place for DJ Personality Aircheck on KHOK. Shannon Towns and Becca Tudor placed second in the Morning Show category for the "Shannon and Becca in the...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/18)
BOOKED: Marquez Lewis on Reno County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. BOOKED: Adriane Millershaski on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S; and on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED:...
Free presentation with Jackie Stiles in Great Bend Aug. 29
Retired WNBA Basketball legend Jackie Stiles will speak at Barton Community College at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Fine Arts Auditorium to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Barton Title IX Coordinator Cheryl Brown said celebrating the 50th...
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
Russell long-term care center names Hoffman as coordinator
Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
Flag football coaches needed for Great Bend Rec
The Great Bend Recreation Commission needs coaches for their upcoming flag football season. If interested in volunteering, call the GBRC Sports Department at 620-793-3755.
Lieutenant Governor visits INA Alert in Ellinwood
On Aug. 17, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland visited Ellinwood to meet with the owners of INA Alert, Inc., a technology and security company. “It was exciting to have Lt. Governor David Toland and members of the Office of Rural Prosperity come to enjoy Ellinwood and share what tech INA Alert offers,” said INA Alert President Laura Strecker. “It's always great to have guests from the State Capital.”
Barton Co. jury convicts man of rape & providing alcohol to minor
Wednesday afternoon a Barton County jury convicted Shawn Phillip Rosenberg of one count of rape and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The jury trial lasted two and a half days and the jury deliberated for an hour before returning the verdict. Following the jury’s...
