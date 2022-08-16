ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Pretty Boy Floyd's in Ellsworth receives HEAL grant for repairs

Few towns conjure images of the old West better than Ellsworth. Pretty Boy Floyd likely never visited the city, but the speakeasy-themed steakhouse named after the infamous bank robber had its own following before shutting down in 2020. Last month, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Pretty Boy Floyd's Underground Restaurant and Venue would be receiving $65,000 as part of a revitalization grant.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Great Bend Post

S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell

From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley

The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays

Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece

Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/18) At 11:40 a.m. an accident was reported at Craig Street & NE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:23 p.m. an overdose/poisoning case was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program

On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/18)

BOOKED: Marquez Lewis on Reno County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. BOOKED: Adriane Millershaski on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S; and on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED:...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July

TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Russell long-term care center names Hoffman as coordinator

Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

Lieutenant Governor visits INA Alert in Ellinwood

On Aug. 17, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland visited Ellinwood to meet with the owners of INA Alert, Inc., a technology and security company. “It was exciting to have Lt. Governor David Toland and members of the Office of Rural Prosperity come to enjoy Ellinwood and share what tech INA Alert offers,” said INA Alert President Laura Strecker. “It's always great to have guests from the State Capital.”
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

