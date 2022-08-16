Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies
September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
Bloomberg
Just Eat Agrees to Sell IFood Stake to Prosus for $1.8 Billion
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV agreed to sell its 33% stake in Latin American joint venture iFood to Prosus NV for as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion). Prosus will pay 1.5 billion euros in cash when the deal closes and as much as an additional 300 million euros will be paid in the next 12 months depending on the company’s performance, Just Eat said in a statement on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Bloomberg
Crypto Newbies Have Family and Friends to Thank for Losses
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, is a driving force behind some casual crypto investors. Usually, one doesn't develop FOMO out of thin air. There’s typically someone or something behind it. That FOMO can be enhanced by watching friends and family enter the cryptosphere and succeed. There’s some...
Bloomberg
Massive Short Squeeze Behind Stock Rally Showing Signs of Ending
One big force at the center of the two-month equity rally is showing signs of fatigue. It’s the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish wagers created buying that added fuel to the $7 trillion share advance. Evidence is arising now that the process is petering out.
Bloomberg
Bitcoin Drops to Three-Week Low as Global Markets Turn Risk Off
Cryptocurrencies suffered a sharp selloff as global markets retreated after US Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to keep raising interest rates until inflation is contained. Bitcoin, the largest virtual coin by market capitalization, tumbled as much as 9.1% to $21,281, its lowest level since late July. Ether and smaller...
Bloomberg
Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake
One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
Bloomberg
Tesla Short Scott Burg Makes Multibillion-Dollar Bet Against Elon Musk's Firm
While Elon Musk has plenty of Wall Street detractors, Scott Burg may be the first distressed-bond manager to make a multibillion-dollar options bet that Musk’s Tesla Inc. will be “squashed like a bug.”. Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co. who made the prediction...
Bloomberg
Another 75-Basis Point Fed Hike Is Baked in the Cake: Pang
Jason Pang, portfolio manager for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses Fed policy, his views on US treasuries and his investment strategy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Surveillance: Fed Tightening with Carpenter
Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley Chief Global Economist, says the Fed needs to slow things a lot and stay tight for a while. Jane Foley, Rabobank FX Strategy Head, explains why she thinks Sterling can remain weak for a while. Patrick Armstrong, Plurimi Wealth CIO, says there are cheap stocks out there. Savanthi Syth, Raymond James Airlines Managing Director, says Delta is a good stock to own.
Bloomberg
The $15 Billion Menopause Industry’s Next Target Is TikTok
Carol King, a 53 year-old former chef in the hospitality industry was on her way to work one morning when she found herself, as she later said, “literally standing in a pool of my own blood.”. As King would share with her 94,000 followers on TikTok, the incident was...
Bloomberg
Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally
It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again. After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. The spark...
Bloomberg
India RBI Staff Warns Against Rushed Sale of State-Run Banks
Rushing to sell Indian state-run lenders to private investors may hinder the government’s financial inclusion efforts and monetary policy transmission, staff at the country’s central bank warned. “A big bang approach of privatization of these banks may do more harm than good,” wrote staff including, Snehal Herwadkar, in...
Bloomberg
Mortgage Lenders’ Results Show ‘Pockets of Concern’ in Canada
Earnings results from alternative mortgage providers including Home Capital Group Inc. and EQB Inc. show that lenders are turning more cautious on Canada’s rapidly-cooling housing market and the economy. Home Capital and EQB both missed analysts’ profit estimates as they stockpiled more capital than expected to protect against future...
Bloomberg
Vishal Garg on Housing Market, Tech Layoffs
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who became famous for firing hundreds of Better workers over Zoom back in December 2021, joins Emily Chang to discuss his company's new partnership with Palantir to create a mortgage platform where borrowers can leverage data to qualify for better loans. Plus, his thoughts on the macro environment, the wave of tech layoffs, and the SPAC landscape. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Bloomberg
Lure of Big Profits Draws Veteran Vessels Into Russian Oil Trade
The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still making waves in the shipping market, with more older tankers being deployed on the lucrative route hauling the nation’s oil from the Far East to China and India. At least four tankers 15 years or older have joined the...
Bloomberg
US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go Broke
The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. There’s no systemic meltdown coming this time around, because...
Bloomberg
EU Favors Only Limited Tweaks to Recovery Plans, Gentiloni Says
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Union favors only limited corrections to post-pandemic recovery plans, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said as a leading contender in Italian elections next month says it may demand changes if it wins power.
Bloomberg
Shiny EVs in Sight, Indonesia Mulls Nickel Export Tax
Hello. Today we look at a potential nickel export tax from the world’s biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, the energy crisis for poorer nations and Europe’s periphery debt conundrum. Indonesia could impose a tax on nickel exports this year as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks to...
Bloomberg
Sterling Markets Are Cruising for a Bruising
Ouch. Double-digit inflation has arrived in the UK with consumer prices rising at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, a 40-year high. It's a game-changer: Britain becomes the first G7 country in the current economic cycle to breach this psychological hurdle, making it that much harder to defend the underlying economy against inflationary expectations becoming embedded.
