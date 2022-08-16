Just Eat Takeaway.com NV agreed to sell its 33% stake in Latin American joint venture iFood to Prosus NV for as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion). Prosus will pay 1.5 billion euros in cash when the deal closes and as much as an additional 300 million euros will be paid in the next 12 months depending on the company’s performance, Just Eat said in a statement on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO