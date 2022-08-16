Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon
Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
WWEEK
Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder
The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill”...
Gresham Crime Briefs - burglar busted in botched bank job
Police arrest suspect inside of Chase Bank with workbench and tools; Convenience store robbed at gunpointIt was a busy start to the week for the Gresham Police Department as the spikes in crime continue to plague East Multnomah County. Here are some of the incidents: - Around 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers received reports of a suspect inside the Gresham Chase Bank branch, 3090 N.E. Hogan Dr. The person was allegedly "tampering with the ATM and trashing the place." Gresham police arrived and discovered the suspect had backed his Jeep onto the sidewalk, offloaded tools, a...
kptv.com
Serial purse-snatcher suspected in over 40 cases arrested in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A serial purse-snatcher involved in over 40 cases has been arrested in Clackamas and there may be more victims, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began nearly a year ago. The sheriff’s office said the suspect would target single women loading groceries...
Portland man pleads guilty except for insanity in fatal hammer attack on roommate in 2020
A 67-year-old Portland man this week pleaded guilty except for insanity in the 2020 killing of his roommate with a hammer, saying he was off his psychiatric medication at the time and therefore mistook the roommate as a threat. Robert McGowan entered the plea Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
‘Only kidding’: Man arrested after allegedly claiming to have murder warrant
A man who falsely claimed he was wanted for murder was arrested Thursday after police say he was seen smoking a fentanyl pill in Northwest Portland.
kwsn.com
Oregon Meth Dealer sentenced for bringing drugs to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Oregon Drug dealer bringing meth to South Dakota has learned his fate. A Wilsonville, Oregon, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on August 15. Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., age 22,was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by...
canbyfirst.com
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
kptv.com
Missing woman found in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Holly Clarke has been located and is safe. Clarke had been reported missing by family on Wednesday and deputies began searching for her by...
kptv.com
Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Bullets flying, a wanted man held off Portland police. Then a stranger asked him: ‘Rob, are you ready to die?’
Miguel Sanchez found himself crouched in a fetal position under a kitchenette at Rodriguez Auto Repair, terrified. A man who’d barreled into the garage amid a hail of bullets had locked the two of them inside the repair shop’s office and started kicking at the walls, gun in hand.
constructiondive.com
Noose found at $295M Oregon high school construction site
Portland, Oregon-based Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information that identifies anyone responsible for leaving a noose at the firm’s $295 million Benson Polytechnic High School modernization jobsite. A trade partner worker discovered the noose Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an emailed statement from Andersen. The firm...
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted arson targets home of elderly Portlanders
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple says they have been harassed by a group of people for the last few weeks, but that it escalated early Monday morning when individuals tried to light one of their parent’s homes on fire. “We just want some help,” said Mackie Duong....
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured
A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
