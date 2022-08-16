ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon

Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder

The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder. Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill”...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Crime Briefs - burglar busted in botched bank job

Police arrest suspect inside of Chase Bank with workbench and tools; Convenience store robbed at gunpointIt was a busy start to the week for the Gresham Police Department as the spikes in crime continue to plague East Multnomah County. Here are some of the incidents: - Around 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers received reports of a suspect inside the Gresham Chase Bank branch, 3090 N.E. Hogan Dr. The person was allegedly "tampering with the ATM and trashing the place." Gresham police arrived and discovered the suspect had backed his Jeep onto the sidewalk, offloaded tools, a...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kwsn.com

Oregon Meth Dealer sentenced for bringing drugs to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Oregon Drug dealer bringing meth to South Dakota has learned his fate. A Wilsonville, Oregon, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on August 15. Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., age 22,was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Missing woman found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Holly Clarke has been located and is safe. Clarke had been reported missing by family on Wednesday and deputies began searching for her by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
ALOHA, OR
constructiondive.com

Noose found at $295M Oregon high school construction site

Portland, Oregon-based Andersen Construction is offering a $10,000 reward for information that identifies anyone responsible for leaving a noose at the firm’s $295 million Benson Polytechnic High School modernization jobsite. A trade partner worker discovered the noose Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an emailed statement from Andersen. The firm...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
PORTLAND, OR

