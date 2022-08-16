ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police are now searching for the driver. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 20, 2022. The hit-and-run collision happened in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County

NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) is responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on the scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person found dead inside burning RV victim of homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person was found dead inside an RV that was on fire Friday afternoon.  According to police, officers went to  Brighton Avenue and Del Monte Avenue  for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an RV on fire. The body was found inside the RV.  The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures

A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search for Kiely Rodni enters week 2 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back

TRUCKEE -- The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its second week, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 60 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.To date, they have reviewed close to 1,700 tips.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. 
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox40

Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 19-21

From food and banana festivals to cornhole tournaments and Cirque du Soleil, there's plenty to do this weekend in Northern California. It will also be a hot weekend across the region. Saturday has the potential to get in the range of 104 to 108 degrees under cloudless skies. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
SACRAMENTO, CA

