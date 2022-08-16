Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Sacramento police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police are now searching for the driver. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 20, 2022. The hit-and-run collision happened in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder...
KCRA.com
Person found dead at site of RV fire in Sacramento. Police investigating incident as a homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a person was discovered dead at the scene of a fire that burned several RVs on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The fires started before 3:30 p.m on the 7800 block of Brighton Avenue near Power...
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County
NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) is responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on the scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the […]
KCRA.com
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
Missing Yuba City woman found dead as family questions handling of case
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The bodies of a missing man and woman from Yuba city were found in an embankment near a car Wednesday. However, while the bodies were found, a family is still searching for answers. The bodies were identified as Janette Pantoja and Juan Almanza Zavala; both...
Person found dead inside burning RV victim of homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person was found dead inside an RV that was on fire Friday afternoon. According to police, officers went to Brighton Avenue and Del Monte Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an RV on fire. The body was found inside the RV. The […]
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
The pair went to Reno for Hot August Nights and intended to return that same night but never did.
actionnewsnow.com
Man suspected of exposing himself near Sycamore Pool in Chico arrested Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that they arrested a man after receiving a report of a possible indecent exposure at the Sycamore Pool area of Bidwell Park on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. The person who reported the suspect, who was identified as Ezequiel Ruiz-Leon, said he was standing...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
KCRA.com
Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures
A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
L.A. Weekly
Jose Luis Rivera Soto Killed, 1 Airlifted after Rollover Accident on State Highway 162 [Mendocino, CA]
44-Year-Old Male Passenger Dies in Rollover Collision near Mile Marker 8. The incident occurred on August 16th, at around 1:20 a.m., near mile marker 8. Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Yuba City was heading east in a red 1996 Ford Ranger. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat.
Search for Kiely Rodni enters week 2 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back
TRUCKEE -- The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its second week, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 60 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.To date, they have reviewed close to 1,700 tips.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
Fox40
Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 19-21
From food and banana festivals to cornhole tournaments and Cirque du Soleil, there's plenty to do this weekend in Northern California. It will also be a hot weekend across the region. Saturday has the potential to get in the range of 104 to 108 degrees under cloudless skies. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
