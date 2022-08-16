ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police officer proposes to girlfriend who just graduated from academy

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
During the Cleveland Police Academy graduation ceremony on Monday, a first happened in front of the crowd.

Cleveland Police Officer Chris Porter proposed to Officer Stephanie Martinez, who had just graduated.

"We met at headquarters, a barber shop ran by a former police officer who is now a firefighter," Martinez said.

It is the first time in Cleveland Police history a marriage proposal happened during an academy graduation ceremony.

