Cleveland Police officer proposes to girlfriend who just graduated from academy

During the Cleveland Police Academy graduation ceremony on Monday, a first happened in front of the crowd.

Cleveland Police Officer Chris Porter proposed to Officer Stephanie Martinez, who had just graduated.

"We met at headquarters, a barber shop ran by a former police officer who is now a firefighter," Martinez said.

It is the first time in Cleveland Police history a marriage proposal happened during an academy graduation ceremony.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.