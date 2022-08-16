Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
Kait 8
Fallen officer remembered in a special way
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fallen officer’s wife and daughter were presented with many items from across the nation to honor their loved one. The Jonesboro community lost Officer Vincent Parks when he died unexpectedly during training back in July. Many said their final farewell when officer Parks was laid...
Two Arkansas women charged in missing funds case
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Two women from Cross County were charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long criminal investigation led by Arkansas State Police. Both women turned themselves in and surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, August 19. 35-year-old Ana Stewart, a former district court...
KTLO
Mountain Home woman arrested for fight with neighbor, breaks coffee pot on officer
A Mountain Home woman has been arrested for a fight with a neighbor and picked up additional charges when she fought with officers and broke a glass coffee pot on one of them. Thirty-one-year-old Chanell Wilson picked up six charges for the two incidents, including one felony. According to the...
Kait 8
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
Kait 8
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An online trend is causing havoc across the country, and a Northeast Arkansas city is its latest victim. Police records indicate vehicle break-ins have happened at two different Jonesboro car dealerships since Wednesday. Nearly a dozen cars were hit, and at least three were stolen.
KTLO
Former cop turned crook reported to have violated parole and is now listed as absconder
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it has been declared a fugitive after violating the terms and conditions of his parole. During his law enforcement career, 54-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon, Jr., served as police chief in the small Mississippi County town of Keiser. The population of Keiser in 2020 was 751.
KTLO
Argument over missing e-cigarette leads to charges against woman for assaulting her granddaughter
An Izard County woman has been arrested for assaulting her granddaughter during an argument over a missing e-cigarette and refusing to let another relative answer the door when law enforcement arrived. Four charges, including two felonies, have been filed against 66-year-old Janice Joan Elumbaugh of Pineville. According to the probable...
Kait 8
Murder suspect in jail on $1 million bond
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man arrested for murder while trying to run from Jonesboro police was returned to the city from Chicago. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. According to a news release on...
whiterivernow.com
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing on motorcycle from deputy
A man facing several arrest warrants, allegedly ran from and then fought with a deputy before he was taken into custody, according to Independence County Circuit Court documents. It all began Aug. 8 on Warden Road when Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Ade was patrolling the area and noticed a...
Kait 8
Woman killed in rollover crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Highway 385 south of Kensett. Skylar D. Berry, 18, of Judsonia,...
Kait 8
Family thankful for community during search for missing son
LYNN, Ark. (KAIT) - A family is calling the search for their missing 21-year-old son “a blessing out of a tragedy”. Crews continue their search for a missing man at Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County after he fell off a boat into the Black River and never resurfaced.
whiterivernow.com
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Kait 8
Thieves target Craighead County farmers
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical wiring and diesel. Don Miller reported someone stole 400 feet of three-phase electric cables and 15 fuses from his farm’s grain bins on Craighead County Road 855 in Caraway.
Kait 8
S’mores party to recruit new Girl Scout members
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day of fun and excitement, as the Girl Scouts organization held a s’mores party. Those who attended the event at the Craighead Forest Park got to enjoy crafts, games, face painting, and even a scavenger hunt. The Girl Scouts didn’t hold the...
Kait 8
Bump in the road: City hopes to stop speeders with new additions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is hoping to make the traffic flow downtown a bit smoother. There will be two speed tables installed: One on Union Street next to the county courthouse, and another on Matthews Avenue in front of St. Bernards. It’s an addition that’s bringing...
Kait 8
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. one mile northwest of State Highway 90 just west of Ravenden in Sharp County. Around...
KTLO
Drug charge guilty plea sends woman to prison for five years
A woman arrested in July last year by officers checking on what was described as “suspicious activity” at the Mountain Home Inn appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently and pled guilty to drug-related charges against her. Forty-one-year-old Kerry Janal Sager of Mountain Home was sentenced to five...
Kait 8
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
