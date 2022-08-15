ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanguy Ndombele
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Tottenham Hotspur#Right Club#French#Lyon#Serie A#Https T Co Cu1eplnn0i#Spurs
SB Nation

Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!

With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United agree £60m deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid on a four-year contract, with Brazilian's medical to take place over the weekend as Erik ten Hag's search for a defensive midfielder FINALLY nears an end

Manchester United have agreed a £60million deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro after a breakthrough in talks. A medical is scheduled for the weekend and the Brazil international will sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year. He was informed by Madrid president...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Gakpo, Carrasco, Winks, Kluivert

Manchester City do not want to sell midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, despite interest from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the Portugal international. (Sky Sports) PSV Eindhoven will not entertain a bid from Manchester United for Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo, 23, until after their Champions League play-off second leg at home to Rangers on 24 August. (MailOnline)
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star

Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer. The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Manchester United in the race to sign attacker

Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony. Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but in the last few days their interest in the Ajax winger has been revived. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday August 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?

Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”

This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target

Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Does swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for an Atletico striker solve anything for Manchester United?

‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is an excellent song by The Clash, it could also be the theme tune to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker, obviously waking up in cold sweats at night after dreaming about coming out of the tunnel to Europa League music, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy