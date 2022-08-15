Read full article on original website
Man Utd pull plug on £15m Adrien Rabiot deal after his agent and mum demanded wages on same level as Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER UNITED have pulled the plug on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over his mum's excessive wage demands. SunSport understands United have called off the £15million deal after his mother and agent Veronique demanded a pay packet for her son similar to that of £240,000-a-week high earner Bruno Fernandes.
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Casemiro: Real Madrid open to selling midfielder to Man Utd in transfer deal worth over £60m
Real Madrid are open to the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United in a potential deal worth in excess of £60m. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs with United receiving enough encouragement to give them belief that a deal is possible. The 30-year-old is greatly appreciated by Real...
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!
With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
Manchester United agree £60m deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid on a four-year contract, with Brazilian's medical to take place over the weekend as Erik ten Hag's search for a defensive midfielder FINALLY nears an end
Manchester United have agreed a £60million deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro after a breakthrough in talks. A medical is scheduled for the weekend and the Brazil international will sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year. He was informed by Madrid president...
Transfer rumours: Silva, Gakpo, Carrasco, Winks, Kluivert
Manchester City do not want to sell midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, despite interest from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the Portugal international. (Sky Sports) PSV Eindhoven will not entertain a bid from Manchester United for Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo, 23, until after their Champions League play-off second leg at home to Rangers on 24 August. (MailOnline)
Chelsea see €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid star
Chelsea have seen a €40m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the last year of their contracts, a new midfielder could be a priority for Thomas Tuchel this summer. The midfield duo have been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in the...
Real Madrid join Manchester United in the race to sign attacker
Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony. Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but in the last few days their interest in the Ajax winger has been revived. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Manchester...
Tuesday August 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
Watch: Messi, Mbappe and Donnarumma Feature in Training Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Lille OSC
Paris Saint-Germain will continue the early stages of its new season with an upcoming away match against Lille OSC on Ligue 1 matchday three. The clash will see PSG manager Christophe Galtier face off against the club that he guided to Ligue 1 triumph two seasons ago. Ahead of this...
Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”
This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
Man Utd transfer blow as defender Jurrien Timber signs contract extension with Erik ten Hag’s old club Ajax
MANCHESTER UNITED have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target. Manager Erik ten Hag has been chasing central defender Jurrien Timber - who he coached during his time at Ajax. But that move now seems to be completely off the table after the 21-year-old Dutchman...
Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target
Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
Does swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for an Atletico striker solve anything for Manchester United?
‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is an excellent song by The Clash, it could also be the theme tune to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker, obviously waking up in cold sweats at night after dreaming about coming out of the tunnel to Europa League music, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.
