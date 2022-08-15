Read full article on original website
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Board Completes Environmental Clearance in Northern California
Nation’s First High-Speed Rail Project Now Environmentally Cleared Between San Francisco and Northern Los Angeles County. SAN JOSE, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) Board of Directors today certified the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIR/EIS) and approved the approximately 43-mile project for the San Francisco to San Jose section. This action completes the environmental clearance for high-speed rail in Northern California and extends environmental clearance to 420 miles of the project’s 500-mile alignment from San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim.
ca.gov
North Bay Reuse Program: Phase 2 Program Application Receives Federal Funding
Today the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the North Bay Water Reuse Program (NBWRP) will receive $6.9M for the Phase 2 Program as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Help Communities Reduce Vulnerability to Drought. Appropriated federal funding will be used for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects across the country.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.18.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Jamie L. Crook, 44, of Berkeley, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Civil Rights Department. Crook has been Deputy Director of Dispute Resolution at the Civil Rights Department since 2022. She was Director of Litigation at the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at the University of California Hastings College of the Law from 2020 to 2022. Crook was a Senior Staff Attorney at ACLU of Northern California from 2018 to 2020. She was Counsel at Relman Colfax LLC from 2015 to 2018 and at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in 2014. Crook was an Associate at Relman Colfax LLC from 2010 to 2014. She was a Consultant at the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa in 2010. Crook was a Volunteer Attorney and Fulbright Grantee for the Southern Africa Litigation Centre from 2009 to 2010. She was an Environmental Law Fellow at Altshuler Berzon LLP from 2007 to 2009. Crook was a Law Clerk for the Honorable Richard Paez at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2006 to 2007. She is a commissioner for the State Bar of California Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and a member of the Alameda County Bar Association and California Lawyers Association Litigation Section. Crook earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $182,400. Crook is a Democrat.
ca.gov
Brush and Yard Trimming Clean Up (3rd Saturday of each month)
Don't miss the opportunity to reduce wildfire fuel on your property. GreenWaste Recovery in partnership with the Los Altos Hills County Fire District will be holding their monthly brush and yard trimmings drop-off event. Saturday, 9 am - 2 pm at Foothill College, Parking Lot 1. For more information visit...
ca.gov
Transforming Malls & Office Parks
MTC is working with the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and communities throughout the region to help solve the Bay Area housing crisis and advance equity. One solution identified in Plan Bay Area 2050 – the region’s long-range plan for transportation, housing, the economy, and the environment – is to transform aging malls and office parks into residential neighborhoods.
ca.gov
Continuum of Care Competition Evaluation Committee Meeting
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Sonoma County Community Development Commission at (707) 565-7500 (voice) or (707) 565-7555 (TDD). Translators and American Sign Language interpreters for individuals with hearing disabilities will be available upon request. A minimum of 48 hours is needed to ensure the availability of translation services.
ca.gov
Civil Service Commission Meeting
The August 18, 2022 Civil Service Commission meeting has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Civil Service Commission will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., virtually through Zoom. The agenda deadline for that meeting is 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022. Meeting Materials. Materials related...
