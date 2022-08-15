ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

ca.gov

Weekly Roundup for August 19, 2022

Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Drought TIP: If your irrigation system uses a clock timer, consider upgrading to a WaterSense labeled smart controller that acts like a thermostat for your lawn. It uses local weather data to determine when and how much to water and can reduce irrigation use by 15 percent, saving nearly 8,800 gallons of water per year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Board Completes Environmental Clearance in Northern California

Nation’s First High-Speed Rail Project Now Environmentally Cleared Between San Francisco and Northern Los Angeles County. SAN JOSE, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) Board of Directors today certified the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIR/EIS) and approved the approximately 43-mile project for the San Francisco to San Jose section. This action completes the environmental clearance for high-speed rail in Northern California and extends environmental clearance to 420 miles of the project’s 500-mile alignment from San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim.
SAN JOSE, CA
ca.gov

North Bay Reuse Program: Phase 2 Program Application Receives Federal Funding

Today the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the North Bay Water Reuse Program (NBWRP) will receive $6.9M for the Phase 2 Program as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Help Communities Reduce Vulnerability to Drought. Appropriated federal funding will be used for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects across the country. 
PETALUMA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Extremism in the North Bay: Three Percenters in Solano and Napa counties

To support the Vallejo Sun, sign up to become a member or chip in with a donation. DESCRIPTION: Ian Rogers of Napa and Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo were arrested and charged with plotting to blow up the Democrats Sacramento headquarters in 2021. Investigators seized 49 guns and several pipe bombs from Rogers and more guns from Copeland. Prosecutors alleged that the two were specifically motivated to violence by President Donald Trump’s election loss, the lie that the election was stolen, and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They belonged to a radical right wing ideology called the Three Percenters, which was founded in 2008 by militia leader Mike Vanderboegh in reaction to the election of President Barack Obama. The loosely-affiliated movement has many different groups under different names. Rogers and Copeland belonged to the Three Percent United Patriots or 3UP, a national group founded by Mike Morris in Colorado that organized and recruited on Facebook and conducted rogue border patrols in Arizona. Prior to his arrest, Rogers had numerous contacts with law enforcement, including a domestic violence arrest he was not prosecuted for. Some Solano County Sheriff’s deputies have displayed support for the Three Percenter movement online, including Daniel “Cully” Pratt, the brother of actor Chris Pratt, Sgt. Roy Stockton, also a Vacaville city councilmember, and Deputy Dale Matsuoka, the department’s homeless outreach coordinator. Sheriff Tom Ferrara said that before Jan. 6, he had never heard of Three Percenters. Guests: Shane Bauer, a reporter who went undercover with 3UP in 2016 for Mother Jones, and Kurt Braddock, a fellow in the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ca.gov

Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council Meeting

Virtual meeting of August 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm HAS BEEN CANCELLED due to lack of Agenda items. Next meeting of the Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council will be: September 15, 2022 6:00 pm via Zoom or in person. Council meetings are held the third Thursday of the month...
HEALDSBURG, CA
Politics
Politics
SFGate

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.17.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Joe Capurro, 68, of San Jose, has been appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board. Capurro has been a Sole Practitioner since 2012. He was an Attorney and Managing Partner at Capurro, Rocha & Schmidt from 1980 to 2012. Capurro is a member of the California Applicants’ Attorneys Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,463. Capurro is a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

