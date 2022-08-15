Read full article on original website
ca.gov
Weekly Roundup for August 19, 2022
Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Drought TIP: If your irrigation system uses a clock timer, consider upgrading to a WaterSense labeled smart controller that acts like a thermostat for your lawn. It uses local weather data to determine when and how much to water and can reduce irrigation use by 15 percent, saving nearly 8,800 gallons of water per year.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Board Completes Environmental Clearance in Northern California
Nation’s First High-Speed Rail Project Now Environmentally Cleared Between San Francisco and Northern Los Angeles County. SAN JOSE, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) Board of Directors today certified the Final Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIR/EIS) and approved the approximately 43-mile project for the San Francisco to San Jose section. This action completes the environmental clearance for high-speed rail in Northern California and extends environmental clearance to 420 miles of the project’s 500-mile alignment from San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim.
ca.gov
North Bay Reuse Program: Phase 2 Program Application Receives Federal Funding
Today the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the North Bay Water Reuse Program (NBWRP) will receive $6.9M for the Phase 2 Program as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Help Communities Reduce Vulnerability to Drought. Appropriated federal funding will be used for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects across the country.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
vallejosun.com
Extremism in the North Bay: Three Percenters in Solano and Napa counties
To support the Vallejo Sun, sign up to become a member or chip in with a donation. DESCRIPTION: Ian Rogers of Napa and Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo were arrested and charged with plotting to blow up the Democrats Sacramento headquarters in 2021. Investigators seized 49 guns and several pipe bombs from Rogers and more guns from Copeland. Prosecutors alleged that the two were specifically motivated to violence by President Donald Trump’s election loss, the lie that the election was stolen, and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They belonged to a radical right wing ideology called the Three Percenters, which was founded in 2008 by militia leader Mike Vanderboegh in reaction to the election of President Barack Obama. The loosely-affiliated movement has many different groups under different names. Rogers and Copeland belonged to the Three Percent United Patriots or 3UP, a national group founded by Mike Morris in Colorado that organized and recruited on Facebook and conducted rogue border patrols in Arizona. Prior to his arrest, Rogers had numerous contacts with law enforcement, including a domestic violence arrest he was not prosecuted for. Some Solano County Sheriff’s deputies have displayed support for the Three Percenter movement online, including Daniel “Cully” Pratt, the brother of actor Chris Pratt, Sgt. Roy Stockton, also a Vacaville city councilmember, and Deputy Dale Matsuoka, the department’s homeless outreach coordinator. Sheriff Tom Ferrara said that before Jan. 6, he had never heard of Three Percenters. Guests: Shane Bauer, a reporter who went undercover with 3UP in 2016 for Mother Jones, and Kurt Braddock, a fellow in the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University.
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
Lucky stores set to close all pharmacies, advocates worry about access for some Bay Area patients
Pharmacy operations were bought out by Walgreens and prescriptions will be transferred to its nearest store. Advocates say the move may restrict access and equity to many customers who depend on their local pharmacy.
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
ca.gov
Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council Meeting
Virtual meeting of August 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm HAS BEEN CANCELLED due to lack of Agenda items. Next meeting of the Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council will be: September 15, 2022 6:00 pm via Zoom or in person. Council meetings are held the third Thursday of the month...
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule, becomes first Sacramento County tribal casino
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento County's first tribal gaming casino opened early in Elk Grove. Sky River Casino, off Highway 99 at Kammerer Road, was supposed to begin operating in September, but the doors opened at midnight on Tuesday. By 3 a.m., the parking lot was jam-packed and hundreds...
SFGate
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.17.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Joe Capurro, 68, of San Jose, has been appointed to the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board. Capurro has been a Sole Practitioner since 2012. He was an Attorney and Managing Partner at Capurro, Rocha & Schmidt from 1980 to 2012. Capurro is a member of the California Applicants’ Attorneys Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,463. Capurro is a Democrat.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Greater Milwaukee Today
This Northern California river cruise stops in Sacramento, Napa Valley and costs more than $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton. American Cruise Lines this month announced its first California cruise, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of...
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
