California’s unemployment rate plummets to 3.9 percent for July 2022
SACRAMENTO – California’s unemployment rate decreased to a new record low in the month of July 2022 to 3.9 percent1 as the state’s employers added 84,800 nonfarm payroll jobs2 to the economy, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
Governor Newsom Unveils New Plan to Transform Kids’ Mental Health
FRESNO – With kids across California headed back to school, Governor Gavin Newsom today unveiled California’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health to ensure all California kids, parents and communities have increased access to mental health and substance use services. Nationally, kids are reporting symptoms of depression...
California’s Unemployment Rate Falls to Record Low Level
SACRAMENTO – California’s unemployment rate fell to historically low levels in July, while adding the state’s largest job gain since February and second largest since August 2021. “Californians are getting back to work with record low unemployment,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “We have historic reserves and we’re...
Food Literacy Month in California
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division (NSD) encourages program operators to participate in Food Literacy Month (FLM). FLM is a month-long campaign that promotes food literacy education. FLM is celebrated the month of September each year in California. By definition, food literacy is understanding the effect of our food choices on our health, environment, and economy. Enhancing food literacy education in the K-12 school environment is a powerful tool to help reduce health inequalities faced by far too many students.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.18.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Jamie L. Crook, 44, of Berkeley, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Civil Rights Department. Crook has been Deputy Director of Dispute Resolution at the Civil Rights Department since 2022. She was Director of Litigation at the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at the University of California Hastings College of the Law from 2020 to 2022. Crook was a Senior Staff Attorney at ACLU of Northern California from 2018 to 2020. She was Counsel at Relman Colfax LLC from 2015 to 2018 and at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in 2014. Crook was an Associate at Relman Colfax LLC from 2010 to 2014. She was a Consultant at the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa in 2010. Crook was a Volunteer Attorney and Fulbright Grantee for the Southern Africa Litigation Centre from 2009 to 2010. She was an Environmental Law Fellow at Altshuler Berzon LLP from 2007 to 2009. Crook was a Law Clerk for the Honorable Richard Paez at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2006 to 2007. She is a commissioner for the State Bar of California Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and a member of the Alameda County Bar Association and California Lawyers Association Litigation Section. Crook earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $182,400. Crook is a Democrat.
New Data Shows Nearly 2,000 Zero-Emission Trucks and Buses on California’s Roads, 43 Related In-State Manufacturers
SACRAMENTO – A new tool from the California Energy Commission (CEC) provides a snapshot of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles on the state’s road for the first time. Another displays information about companies with in-state zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) manufacturing operations. According to CEC staff analysis, there were 1,943...
Cal OES Expands Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel Across Northern California Counties Due to Critical Fire Weather
As critical fire weather persists across parts of the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include fire engines, water tenders, a dozer and a dispatcher in Sonoma, Colusa, Sierra, Tehama and Nevada counties, as well as near the city of Chico.
Back-to-School Resources for Youth
Find videos and resources for kids and teens to help support your mental and emotional well-being. These evidence-based resources teach a set of mental health skills that can help now and for the rest of your life. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Operating Hours: 24/7. If you or someone you know...
Free Back-to-School Resources to Support Mental and Emotional Health
Feel like you’re struggling this back-to-school season? You’re not alone!. While exciting, going back to school can also be stressful and overwhelming for many students and families. If you need support, there are lots of resources available to help you and those you care about. free back-to-school resources...
