SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Jamie L. Crook, 44, of Berkeley, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Civil Rights Department. Crook has been Deputy Director of Dispute Resolution at the Civil Rights Department since 2022. She was Director of Litigation at the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at the University of California Hastings College of the Law from 2020 to 2022. Crook was a Senior Staff Attorney at ACLU of Northern California from 2018 to 2020. She was Counsel at Relman Colfax LLC from 2015 to 2018 and at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in 2014. Crook was an Associate at Relman Colfax LLC from 2010 to 2014. She was a Consultant at the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa in 2010. Crook was a Volunteer Attorney and Fulbright Grantee for the Southern Africa Litigation Centre from 2009 to 2010. She was an Environmental Law Fellow at Altshuler Berzon LLP from 2007 to 2009. Crook was a Law Clerk for the Honorable Richard Paez at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2006 to 2007. She is a commissioner for the State Bar of California Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and a member of the Alameda County Bar Association and California Lawyers Association Litigation Section. Crook earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $182,400. Crook is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO