Effective: 2022-08-21 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:03:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM MDT. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Mexico Gila River Above Virden affecting Hidalgo County. For the Gila River...including Gila, Virden, Redrock...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Gila River Above Virden. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 21.9 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning to 11.1 feet late tomorrow evening. It will rise to 11.2 feet late tomorrow evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HIDALGO COUNTY, NM ・ 52 MINUTES AGO