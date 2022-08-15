Read full article on original website
Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop bring legacy show to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An iconic puppet is coming to Oshkosh. Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop are coming to The Grand Oshkosh for the “Shari Lewis Legacy Show” on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop became stars of the children’s entertainment industry in the 1950s...
FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port opens at No. 1; Kimberly No. 2
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The high school football season kicks off Thursday but before the first points are scored it's time to unveil the first FOX 11 Top 11 of the season. 1. Bay Port: The Pirates reached Level 3 in the 2021 playoffs. This week: at Middleton (Thursday) 2....
Hortonville looks to continue winning ways to open season
HORTONVILLE (WLUK) -- Getting off to a fast start is what every team seeks when a season begins and one football team knows just how to do that -- Hortonville. Friday, the Polar Bears seek their 13th straight win to open a season when they play at West De Pere in the Game Time Game of the Week. Ironically, included in the current 12-game streak are wins over West De Pere in 2020 and 2021, and each game came down to the final play as Hortonville won 43-39 and 32-29, respectively.
