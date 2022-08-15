HORTONVILLE (WLUK) -- Getting off to a fast start is what every team seeks when a season begins and one football team knows just how to do that -- Hortonville. Friday, the Polar Bears seek their 13th straight win to open a season when they play at West De Pere in the Game Time Game of the Week. Ironically, included in the current 12-game streak are wins over West De Pere in 2020 and 2021, and each game came down to the final play as Hortonville won 43-39 and 32-29, respectively.

HORTONVILLE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO