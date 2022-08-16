Read full article on original website
One person killed in crash between train and car in Johnston County
Benson, N.C. — One person died in a crash involving a train and car in Johnston County on Friday. The crash happened on Raleigh Road between U.S. Highway 301 and Woodall Road in Benson. State Highway Patrol said a train was going north and the crossing guard was down...
One person died in a crash between a train and a car in Johnston County.
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
WRAL
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Benson man died in a Friday crash involving a train and car in Johnston County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
jocoreport.com
Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train
BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
WRAL
One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary. One person was killed after being thrown from a car in a crash on...
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
WITN
Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man dies in motorcycle accident
A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
cbs17
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Fayetteville woman arrested for DWI after driving car onto train tracks, police say
A woman was arrested in Fayetteville after a car was hit by a train.
cbs17
2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
jocoreport.com
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
cbs17
Man dies after he’s hit by car in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. Bernard Grant,...
WRAL
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral
Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
WRAL
Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes On US 70
SMITHFIELD – A tractor trailer was involved in a single vehicle accident around 2:50 pm Wednesday on US Highway 70 Business East at Yelverton Grove Road. The Highway Patrol said the semi was headed westbound when the driver ran off the roadway to the right into a ditch in front of East Coast Equipment, struck a group of rocks, traveled over Yelverton Grove Road, and landed in a ditch across the highway striking a church sign. The trailer stretched across Yelverton Grove Road with the rear axles separated.
Serious crash closes all lanes of Interstate 40 East near Cary Towne Boulevard
Cary, N.C. — A serious crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. At least one vehicle was overturned in a ditch along the side of the Interstate. At around 12 p.m., dozens of firefighters were working to try and turn the...
