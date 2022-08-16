ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FXio_0hIUJTUA00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria.

Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.

One victim had been shot multiple times, and the other was only shot once, according to police.

The victims ran through the apartment complex, and police found them near 61st and Peoria. They both sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooter is still at large.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Christy Guillory
5d ago

the city of Tulsa should force these complex to have 24hr. Security to secure the people safety they barely going to let their children play outside. but the City of Tulsa don't care about the poor black people so this is going to keep happening in all our low c** areas cuz they don't care we don't have money they don't care even Congress Governor mayor.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in connection to BA Expressway shootout

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested in connection to shootout on the BA Expressway that left one dead, according to the Tulsa Police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested for Murder in the First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In

A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in May homicide outside Hookah Lounge

One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records. — One of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old back in May is now in jail, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Okla#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New details released about fallen Osage County deputy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy