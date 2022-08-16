Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Mobile homes in Kern County were left without running water
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Residents of De Rancho y Mobile Villa were left without running water for more than 48 hours during Kern County’s latest heatwave. The mobile homes’ water system runs on a private water well, something Tamara Johnson district manager of the California water system says has the possibility of running out.
Bakersfield Now
Man dies after 20th Street apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man involved in the explosion on 20th Street in late June has died, according the Kern County Coroner's Office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, of Bakersfield was identified Friday morning. A post-death examination was conducted and the cause of death is pending. A second man...
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale Highway nighttime closure
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Stockdale Highway will be closed from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. from August 21st to August 25th. The highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program say they will be removing construction materials.
Bakersfield Now
Woman struck by car on Union Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department responded to a hit and run last night on August 20th at the 400th block of Union Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road suffering from major injuries. The woman died at the scene, and police are describing...
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a pedestrian accident took place at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street. The officials stated that a woman pedestrian was declared dead at [..]
Bakersfield Now
Man dies in McFarland shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on 3rd street Tuesday. A man was found shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to the McFarland Police Department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but the man died from...
Bakersfield Californian
Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield
A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
Bakersfield Now
Local church hosts food drive
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Rock Church hosted its community event in Oildale Saturday morning. The church invited the Kern County community to pick up free food, clothing, and other resources for those in need. 350 people showed up today, which is down from last month. Every third Saturday,...
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Who was the Christlike figure in that 1952 earthquake photo? A fraud, it turns out
The photographic chronicle of the Bakersfield earthquake of 70 years ago still inspires shock. The crumpled storefronts, the collapsed roofs, the fractured decades-old ornamentation continue to inspire wonder and dismay. The pictures of that 97-degree afternoon — and there are many, in both public and private hands — capture how...
Bakersfield Now
Power outage affecting over 2,200 in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:14 p.m.) Power has been restored to most PG&E customers, according to PG&E. --- PG&E reports that 2,269 customers are without power in central and south Bakersfield. Power went out around 2:50 p.m. according to PG&E's outage map. The areas of between Highway 58...
Bakersfield Now
Human remains found between Mojave and Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Decomposed human remains were found Monday morning in eastern Kern County by Sheriff's Office investigators, according to the department. At around 8:30 a.m. deputies were called to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road between Mojave and Rosamond areas, said the department. Upon arrival, they found the remains of a decomposed human.
Bakersfield Now
Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Heat advisory in Kern continues through Saturday evening
Hot weather will continue throughout the county, as a heat advisory for the Valley expires at 7 p.m. Saturday. No future advisories are listed at this time, however temperatures could reach into the triple digits for Bakersfield nearly every day this week. No rainfall is expected the next seven days, and the county will see […]
Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: $16K reward offered for information on Baylee Despot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Baylee Despot, 25 disappeared in April 2018 and the Kern County Secret Witness program is offering up to $16,000 for information that leads to her being found. Despot, a member of the "Bakersfield 3," has not been found since she went missing over four years...
L.A. Weekly
Linda Joyce Beaty Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 119 [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday morning, Linda Joyce Beaty was fatally struck in a semi-truck accident on Highway 119. The incident was reported around 7:22 a.m., near Buena Vista Road. Crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators said a...
Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
