Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Mobile homes in Kern County were left without running water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Residents of De Rancho y Mobile Villa were left without running water for more than 48 hours during Kern County’s latest heatwave. The mobile homes’ water system runs on a private water well, something Tamara Johnson district manager of the California water system says has the possibility of running out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man dies after 20th Street apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man involved in the explosion on 20th Street in late June has died, according the Kern County Coroner's Office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, of Bakersfield was identified Friday morning. A post-death examination was conducted and the cause of death is pending. A second man...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed on California Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Stockdale Highway nighttime closure

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Stockdale Highway will be closed from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. from August 21st to August 25th. The highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program say they will be removing construction materials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
City
Caliente, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Woman struck by car on Union Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department responded to a hit and run last night on August 20th at the 400th block of Union Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road suffering from major injuries. The woman died at the scene, and police are describing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local residents without water after well ran dry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man dies in McFarland shooting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on 3rd street Tuesday. A man was found shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to the McFarland Police Department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but the man died from...
MCFARLAND, CA
#Brush Fire
Bakersfield Californian

Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield

A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Local church hosts food drive

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Rock Church hosted its community event in Oildale Saturday morning. The church invited the Kern County community to pick up free food, clothing, and other resources for those in need. 350 people showed up today, which is down from last month. Every third Saturday,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Power outage affecting over 2,200 in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:14 p.m.) Power has been restored to most PG&E customers, according to PG&E. --- PG&E reports that 2,269 customers are without power in central and south Bakersfield. Power went out around 2:50 p.m. according to PG&E's outage map. The areas of between Highway 58...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Human remains found between Mojave and Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Decomposed human remains were found Monday morning in eastern Kern County by Sheriff's Office investigators, according to the department. At around 8:30 a.m. deputies were called to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road between Mojave and Rosamond areas, said the department. Upon arrival, they found the remains of a decomposed human.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Heat advisory in Kern continues through Saturday evening

Hot weather will continue throughout the county, as a heat advisory for the Valley expires at 7 p.m. Saturday. No future advisories are listed at this time, however temperatures could reach into the triple digits for Bakersfield nearly every day this week. No rainfall is expected the next seven days, and the county will see […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: $16K reward offered for information on Baylee Despot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Baylee Despot, 25 disappeared in April 2018 and the Kern County Secret Witness program is offering up to $16,000 for information that leads to her being found. Despot, a member of the "Bakersfield 3," has not been found since she went missing over four years...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

