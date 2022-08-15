Read full article on original website
gbnewsnetwork.com
Meyer Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season Line-Up
The 2022-23 Season at The Meyer Theatre has been dubbed “Rock and Country Collide.” Tickets for Individual Shows are on sale now:. The Buckinghams & The Grass Roots: November 11th at 7:00pm. Mark Farner’s American Band: January 27th, 2023 at 7:30pm. Get Tickets. Ricky Skaggs: January 28th,...
wearegreenbay.com
Get lost in Goo Goo Dolls performance coming to northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of their “Chaos in Bloom” tour, the rock band Goo Goo Dolls is gracing a local stage for a performance in northeast Wisconsin. According to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, it is partnering with Frank Productions Concerts Live to bring the hit band to Appleton.
wearegreenbay.com
The Brown County Fair offers summer’s last blast before school starts
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Gorgeous summer weather greeted Wednesday’s opening of the Brown County Fair located on the fairgrounds on the west side of the Fox River. “It’s awesome to see the crowds,” said booth operator Daniel Miller. “After being shut down for a year (because of Covid-19) and coming back with restrictions, it’s awesome to have everybody come back out.”
wearegreenbay.com
‘Rock Cancer’ music event this Saturday in Little Chute
(WFRV) – It’s a popular summer music event that has true meaning behind it. Jim and Sue Spierings tell Local 5 Live viewers what’s on schedule for 2022 and how you can join in to ‘Rock Cancer’. Rock Cancer is Saturday, August 20 from Noon...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Every piece has a story’: Green Bay’s Cockloft Vintage to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you love everything and anything vintage, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Thursday, August 18 to celebrate a new business in the Broadway District that provides ‘preloved sustainable fashion with a story.’. The ceremony will honor Cockloft Vintage, a store that...
visitoshkosh.com
A Kids 'Best Day Ever' in Oshkosh
I was able to take my little cousin, Makenna, along on what she claims was "The best day of her life!!" Oshkosh is filled to the brim with children's activities and we were able to hit only a slight number of them. We spent the whole day doing things she wanted to do and now she wants to move to Oshkosh because we have the best kid activities around! Here are some stops you need to make on a kid's BEST DAY EVER!
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
wearegreenbay.com
Ice cream drink recipes from The Wildflower Supper Club
(WFRV) – They are known for their ice cream drinks, and Cassondra from The Wildflower Supper Club in Kewaunee visited Local 5 Live to show you how to make two of their house favorites at home. Grasshopper. 3 scoops of Kewaunee Custard Vanilla. 1.5 ounces Creme de Cocoa. 1...
The Twisted Pistons car show is about more than just the cars
The annual Twisted Pistons car show raises thousands of dollars each year to benefit graduating seniors in the Fox Valley based on community service.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council Approves Demolition of Former Holy Family College
It’s official, the former Holy Family College is going to be demolished. During this week’s Manitowoc City Council meeting, the Council approved the demolition permit request that, as we previously reported, was submitted by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
WBAY Green Bay
Northeast Wisconsin’s largest pickleball complex opens at Appleton’s Telulah Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members celebrated the opening of a new pickleball facility this morning in Appleton. The anticipation has been building and the wait is finally over. People can now enjoy an eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park, which is said to be the largest in Northeast Wisconsin.
gbnewsnetwork.com
City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street
(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand
Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “The Day After”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We don’t know what got into him, but today Brad Spakowitz discusses how many people will die as a result of a nuclear war. Spoiler alert: It’s a lot. And it’s not so cliche to say people who died from the nuclear bombs would be the lucky ones. Brad looks at the potential death tolls from the war and from its aftermath.
visitoshkosh.com
Strike Out in Oshkosh
Bowling is a great activity when the weather outside isn’t ideal. No matter what age you are, bowling can be a fun activity for families or couples looking for date night ideas. There are also multiple health benefits from bowling like stress relief and cardio. If you have a minute to spare (get it, spare?), read more about the different bowling alleys in Oshkosh.
waupacanow.com
New London may raise fines for uncut grass
Public Works recommends changing noxious weeds rules. The Board of Public Works voted Aug. 1 to recommend amending the municipal ordinance regulating how the city of New London enforces the height of grass and weeds. Public Works Director Robert Garske presented his proposed amendment at an earlier meeting. He noted...
Fox11online.com
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
