I was able to take my little cousin, Makenna, along on what she claims was "The best day of her life!!" Oshkosh is filled to the brim with children's activities and we were able to hit only a slight number of them. We spent the whole day doing things she wanted to do and now she wants to move to Oshkosh because we have the best kid activities around! Here are some stops you need to make on a kid's BEST DAY EVER!

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO