Houma, LA

WAFB

LPSO detectives search for 3 fugitives at-large

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for three fugitives who remain at-large. Cody Crouch, 32, is wanted for criminal conspiracy/simple burglary, criminal conspiracy/unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal conspiracy/theft and illegal possession of stolen things, according to authorities. Kenneth Self...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – A human umbilical cord was found in a passenger’s baggage at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans earlier this month. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on Aug. 2, agents found the umbilical cord with a passenger on a Spirit flight from Honduras. The passenger was then referred for a secondary inspection.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houma, LA
WAFB

Relief Windows unveils new building

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new spot you can go to for your window repair or renovation needs. Relief Windows cut the ribbon on a new building in Ascension Parish on Tuesday, Aug. 16, expanding its presence in the community. The new $4 million facility is located off...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Entergy CEO announces plans to retire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Corporation announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) that Leo P. Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire in 2023 following 23 years of service to the company and a 40-year career in the energy industry. The Entergy board of directors elected Andrew “Drew” Marsh, executive vice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

