Maratha 38
5d ago
Glad they are recovering from the horrific injuries, too many boats, and people out in the water. Boats getting too close to people in the water; is dangerous.
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Body recovered at Playpen after boater sighting ID’d
The body was recovered in the 1000 of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 5 p.m.
Dog Beach Party on 8/20
We are in the middle of the dog days of August. We are also in the middle of National Dog Month in which mankind is celebrating man's best friend. To commemorate this occasion, the Northwestern University Postdoctoral Association (NUPA) is holding a Dog Beach Party at the Montrose Dog Beach on Saturday, August 20th at 3 PM CST.
Body pulled out of 'Playpen' area of Lake Michigan near Chicago's Gold Coast
CHICAGO - A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan in the so-called "Playpen" area near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the body was removed from the water around 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Dusable Lake Shore Drive. The person was male. No other...
fox32chicago.com
200 skydivers to attempt world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Illinois - Two hundred skydivers will attempt to break a world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa starting on August 22. The goal is to create a 200-person "head-down vertical" formation. This will require ten aircraft flying at 19,000 feet, which will give them 60 seconds to complete the...
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
Her attorney says several questions remain following the incident.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.
Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 1 Killed, 20 Injured by Gunfire
At least 1 person has been killed and 20 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, according to city police. In the only fatal shooting of the weekend reported so far, a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when a someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, police said.
walls102.com
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found near northwestern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned. The Post-Tribune of Merrillville reports Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron vanished on the morning of July 27, after taking a new boat out onto the lake at the East Chicago Marina. The boat later experienced electrical issues. Herron, also of Chicago, remains missing.
Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'
A Chicago woman lost both of her feet and will have part of her legs amputated after a boating accident earlier this month. Police were first alerted to an emergency that "two boats collided with people trapped underneath," Officer Ark Pachnik of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit said in a press conference on Monday.
Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach
One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead's potential watery mob graveyard?
Five bodies have been found within three months in Lake Mead's receding waters near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit.
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
'He was a legend': Chicago community remembers Luis Davila after drowning death
CHICAGO - As Chicago heads into a jam-packed weekend in the city with the Air and Water Show set for Saturday and Sunday, police and fire officials are reminding everyone to take water safety seriously in the wake of several recent drownings and accidents. "One of our grim responsibilities is...
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Double lower leg amputation for mom hurt in Playpen boating accident
The attorney told WGN News that several questions remain following the incident.
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden welcomed home from rehab by hundreds along route
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
House destroyed in fire in Johnsburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire destroyed a home in McHenry County on Saturday.The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of North Club Road in Johnsburg.The fire left the home completely gutted.It's unclear if there were any injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Plaza outside CTA Loyola Red Line stop dedicated to Sister Jean for her 103rd birthday
CHICAGO - The plaza outside the CTA Loyola Red Line stop will be dedicated to Sister Jean Sunday afternoon in honor of her 103rd birthday. The plaza will be named "Sister Jean CTA Plaza." Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to speak at the ceremony...
