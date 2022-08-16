ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Maratha 38
5d ago

Glad they are recovering from the horrific injuries, too many boats, and people out in the water. Boats getting too close to people in the water; is dangerous.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Adrian Holman

Dog Beach Party on 8/20

We are in the middle of the dog days of August. We are also in the middle of National Dog Month in which mankind is celebrating man's best friend. To commemorate this occasion, the Northwestern University Postdoctoral Association (NUPA) is holding a Dog Beach Party at the Montrose Dog Beach on Saturday, August 20th at 3 PM CST.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

200 skydivers to attempt world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Illinois - Two hundred skydivers will attempt to break a world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa starting on August 22. The goal is to create a 200-person "head-down vertical" formation. This will require ten aircraft flying at 19,000 feet, which will give them 60 seconds to complete the...
OTTAWA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Navy#Cpd Marine Unit#Fox
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 1 Killed, 20 Injured by Gunfire

At least 1 person has been killed and 20 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend, according to city police. In the only fatal shooting of the weekend reported so far, a group of five men were standing outside of a residence at around 6 p.m. Friday near the 3300 block of South Vernon Avenue when a someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found near northwestern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned. The Post-Tribune of Merrillville reports Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron vanished on the morning of July 27, after taking a new boat out onto the lake at the East Chicago Marina. The boat later experienced electrical issues. Herron, also of Chicago, remains missing.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach

One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Chicago

5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

House destroyed in fire in Johnsburg

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire destroyed a home in McHenry County on Saturday.The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of North Club Road in Johnsburg.The fire left the home completely gutted.It's unclear if there were any injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
JOHNSBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy