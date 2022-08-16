Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
Kern County unemployment rate down
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — New statistics from the Employment Development Department say that California's unemployment rate plummeted to 3.9% in July 2022. They also say that this marks the lowest record since 1976. According to their data:. The state has now regained 97.3 percent of the 2,758,900 nonfarm jobs...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield doctor placed on probation after patient's death
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield doctor has been put on probation for seven years. According to the Medical Board of California, Dr. Aldoori Sarwa had multiple charges brought against her, including gross negligence, performing surgery, and administering anesthesia in an unaccredited surgery center. Dr. Sarwa and her husband...
Bakersfield Now
Local church hosts food drive
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Rock Church hosted its community event in Oildale Saturday morning. The church invited the Kern County community to pick up free food, clothing, and other resources for those in need. 350 people showed up today, which is down from last month. Every third Saturday,...
Bakersfield Now
Washington Middle School, Noble Elementary lockdown lifted, student with BB gun arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A student at Washington Middle School was arrested Friday for bringing what appeared to be a firearm to campus. After investigation, the firearm was revealed to be a BB gun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident prompted Washington and Myra A. Noble Elementary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
BPD: $16K reward offered for information on Baylee Despot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Baylee Despot, 25 disappeared in April 2018 and the Kern County Secret Witness program is offering up to $16,000 for information that leads to her being found. Despot, a member of the "Bakersfield 3," has not been found since she went missing over four years...
Bakersfield Now
Power outage affecting over 2,200 in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:14 p.m.) Power has been restored to most PG&E customers, according to PG&E. --- PG&E reports that 2,269 customers are without power in central and south Bakersfield. Power went out around 2:50 p.m. according to PG&E's outage map. The areas of between Highway 58...
Bakersfield Now
Fest Fest returns for its third year in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 'Fest Fest 3' kicked off at Jerry's Pizza in central Bakersfield Saturday morning. 30 bands from all genres of music took to the three stages just after 10:00 am and the event runs until midnight. There was also a vendor fair with local art dealers,...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield restaurant named district's small business of the year
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A local restaurant in Bakersfield has been named 32nd Assembly District's Small Business of the Year. El Puesto Cocina y Cantina, is a Mexican Michoacán restaurant that attracts both locals and non-locals. The family-run restaurant started in the early days of the pandemic and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
Mobile homes in Kern County were left without running water
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Residents of De Rancho y Mobile Villa were left without running water for more than 48 hours during Kern County’s latest heatwave. The mobile homes’ water system runs on a private water well, something Tamara Johnson district manager of the California water system says has the possibility of running out.
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale Highway nighttime closure
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Stockdale Highway will be closed from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. from August 21st to August 25th. The highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program say they will be removing construction materials.
Bakersfield Now
Man dies in McFarland shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on 3rd street Tuesday. A man was found shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to the McFarland Police Department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but the man died from...
Bakersfield Now
Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Now
Human remains found between Mojave and Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Decomposed human remains were found Monday morning in eastern Kern County by Sheriff's Office investigators, according to the department. At around 8:30 a.m. deputies were called to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road between Mojave and Rosamond areas, said the department. Upon arrival, they found the remains of a decomposed human.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
Bakersfield Now
Man dies after 20th Street apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man involved in the explosion on 20th Street in late June has died, according the Kern County Coroner's Office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, of Bakersfield was identified Friday morning. A post-death examination was conducted and the cause of death is pending. A second man...
Bakersfield Now
Woman struck by car on Union Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department responded to a hit and run last night on August 20th at the 400th block of Union Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a woman down in the road suffering from major injuries. The woman died at the scene, and police are describing...
Bakersfield Now
Woman identified in South Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 55-year-old Bakersfield woman died following a crash in South Bakersfield on August 1, according to the Kern County Corner's Office. The coroner said just before 2:50 p.m. Vicki Arlene Doty was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the area of White Lane and Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. She was found by Bakersfield Police officers.
Bakersfield Now
Countdown to Hometown: Wasco High School preview
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Wasco High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in with Head Coach Chad Martinez.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO K-9 dies while on duty after 'signs of distress' shown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County Sheriff's Office K-9 has died after an incident in Lamont Thursday morning, said the sheriff's office. The K-9 died after he showed "signs of distress" following a foot chase of two suspects in Lamont. Around 11:10 a.m. deputies in Lamont were called...
Bakersfield Now
Woman, 58, missing since June 9: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since early June. Jackie Ruth White, 58 , last spoke with family on June 9, 2022. White is described as White, 6'0 tall, around 190 pounds with blonde hair...
Comments / 0