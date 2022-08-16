ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Davis & Elkins College welcomes students for fall semester

By Heather Hale
 5 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Davis & Elkins College has welcomed students back on campus for the start of fall semester classes. Students who were on campus Aug. 14 celebrated with a back to school carnival. School officials said at the carnival, it seemed the students were even excited for classes to begin.

“I think it’s just exciting to see everyone in person, because you know, these kids who are coming, especially these freshman, they lost two years of their high school, and our own sophomores did the same, and they’re excited for that person interaction with the professors and with each other, and I think that was the most exciting part, is just to feel and see that energy coming for them,” Rosemary Thomas, Davis & Elkins College Executive Vice President.

Glenville State, Davis & Elkins welcome students

D&E students have some upcoming events to start off their semester. For their first week, in addition to other activities, there is a free movie night, and a foam dance party.

Thomas says that D&E’s student body is a diverse population. A student body of about 650 is made up of people from various West Virginia counties, states across the nation and people from about 20 countries around the world.

