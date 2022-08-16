ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Changing agricultural landscape leaves fewer farmers to work larger farms

When Ralph Myers, 85, looks at the farming operations around him, the difference is stark compared to three decades ago. “In 1995, there were about 195 dairy farmers in Armstrong County,” said Myers, a fourth-generation farmer from Gilpin and patriarch at Myers Pickle Farm, which dates to 1866. “Today, there might be 15 to 20 of them, and there are none down in the southern part of the county.”
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

JUNE GARONZI, 94

June Garonzi, 94, Homer City died August 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Neale) Smith and was born June 19, 1928, in Ernest, Pennsylvania. June was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. She is survived by...
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

DUFF W. MCGILL, 89

Duff W. McGill, 89 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born April 18, 1933 in Sharon , PA, the son of the late Duff S. McGill and Elizabeth (Wilson) McGill. He was a graduate of Blairsville High...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
City
Clymer, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union

Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
WILMERDING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Stahl
erienewsnow.com

Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse

It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
TIONESTA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Shutterbugs combat litter bugs for Pennsylvania Resources Council photo contest

Still-life photography can provide a fresh new perspective on the objects, architecture, or infrastructure of everyday life. One contest will turn the genre into environmental action by encouraging shutterbugs to capture garbage left behind by litter bugs. Pennsylvania Resources Council announced the latest rendition of its Gene Capaldi Lens on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clymer Native Stahl#The Civil Air Patrol#Kcac#The U S Air Force
wccsradio.com

EMERGENCY CALLS INCLUDE TWO ACCIDENTS

Indiana County’s emergency responders were dispatched for two accidents on Saturday. Tunnelton and Saltsburg were dispatched at 12:58 PM to a crash on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township and Tunnelton set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. Murrysville EMS also was sent to the scene. Homer City firefighters were later summoned for an accident on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, and Aultman and Coral-Graceton soon joined them.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

SENTENCES ANNOUNCED FROM FRIDAY’S COURT SESSIONS

During a busy day at the Indiana County Courts, an inmate in the state correctional system was sentenced for procuring a weapon while incarcerated. 27-year-old Sir Diamond King of Indiana was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was ordered to serve between 28 months to five years in prison for the charge. The incident was reported last year.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County

Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wtae.com

Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy