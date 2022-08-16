Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Changing agricultural landscape leaves fewer farmers to work larger farms
When Ralph Myers, 85, looks at the farming operations around him, the difference is stark compared to three decades ago. “In 1995, there were about 195 dairy farmers in Armstrong County,” said Myers, a fourth-generation farmer from Gilpin and patriarch at Myers Pickle Farm, which dates to 1866. “Today, there might be 15 to 20 of them, and there are none down in the southern part of the county.”
wccsradio.com
JUNE GARONZI, 94
June Garonzi, 94, Homer City died August 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Neale) Smith and was born June 19, 1928, in Ernest, Pennsylvania. June was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. She is survived by...
wccsradio.com
DUFF W. MCGILL, 89
Duff W. McGill, 89 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born April 18, 1933 in Sharon , PA, the son of the late Duff S. McGill and Elizabeth (Wilson) McGill. He was a graduate of Blairsville High...
Pennsylvania candidates hold heavy campaigning night in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The political spotlight was on Western Pennsylvania Friday. It kicked off early in the evening when political heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined PA Republican Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The rally at the Wyndham in Downtown Pittsburgh was the first major appearance by Mastriano in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Drug Court
Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano joined by Ron DeSantis for rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania governor stopped by the ‘Steel City.’ It was the first major event for Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the area. GOP heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited to stump for Mastriano. It’s part of a tour the governor is on to bump up some numbers for Republican candidates nationwide.
Washington Examiner
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
RELATED PEOPLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse
It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
pghcitypaper.com
Shutterbugs combat litter bugs for Pennsylvania Resources Council photo contest
Still-life photography can provide a fresh new perspective on the objects, architecture, or infrastructure of everyday life. One contest will turn the genre into environmental action by encouraging shutterbugs to capture garbage left behind by litter bugs. Pennsylvania Resources Council announced the latest rendition of its Gene Capaldi Lens on...
abandonedspaces.com
Yellow Dog Village: A Pennsylvania Mining Town That Now Sits Abandoned
Located some seven miles west of Kittanning, Armstrong County, Pennsylvania sits the ghost town of Yellow Dog Village. Erected during the state’s mining boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the town was home to a modest population that lived in the area until contaminated water forced it to be abandoned.
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccsradio.com
EMERGENCY CALLS INCLUDE TWO ACCIDENTS
Indiana County’s emergency responders were dispatched for two accidents on Saturday. Tunnelton and Saltsburg were dispatched at 12:58 PM to a crash on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township and Tunnelton set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. Murrysville EMS also was sent to the scene. Homer City firefighters were later summoned for an accident on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, and Aultman and Coral-Graceton soon joined them.
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
wccsradio.com
SENTENCES ANNOUNCED FROM FRIDAY’S COURT SESSIONS
During a busy day at the Indiana County Courts, an inmate in the state correctional system was sentenced for procuring a weapon while incarcerated. 27-year-old Sir Diamond King of Indiana was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was ordered to serve between 28 months to five years in prison for the charge. The incident was reported last year.
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County
Philadelphia, PA - The most dramatic waterfall in western Pennsylvania is located just east of Pittsburgh in the nature area of Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County. Despite its soaring 46-foot height, Buttermilk Falls is easy to reach and off the beaten path, with an accessible trail to the waterfall platform that does not venture into the gorge. Further along the trail, less-maintained trails lead across the creek for additional views. A walk to the waterfall is less than a quarter mile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
pghcitypaper.com
Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally
Days before his planned appearance with far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a multi-faith coalition of local religious and community leaders has a message for Pa. GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. He’s “bringing the wrong message to the wrong place,” said Jewish community leader Meryl Ainsman in a Wednesday press conference....
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
Comments / 0