Results of summertime firearms enforcement blitz by Illinois State Police announced
CHICAGO – The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz across the state this summer, completing checks in all 102 counties in the state. Over 1,000 individuals were placed into compliance by surrendering their FOID Cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposition Record. Troopers completed 421 compliance checks across northern Illinois throughout the months of June and July. Since 2019, the ISP has executed hundreds of details, placing thousands of individuals in compliance with the FOID Act.
Illinois State Police urge motorists to drive responsibly during Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD – The Labor Day weekend signifies the end of the summer and one of the busiest driving periods of the year where millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways nationwide. The Illinois State Police is urging motorists to celebrate responsibly, and make safety their number one priority. Troopers and law enforcement statewide will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes. Driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins on August 19 and runs through September 6.
Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people. The CDC said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses. The CDC says it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s or not to eat romaine lettuce. Wendy’s says it is cooperating with the investigation.
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest
STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
$15 million added to successful Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades. Approximately $8 million in funding will target increased geographic diversity and participation from diverse groups not represented in current programming, and approximately $7 million will be available through a contract extension to current grantees. Through the Pre-Apprenticeship Program, DCEO created a statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training. Eligible applicants include non-profit, community-based organizations, such as industry associations, chambers of commerce, local workforce areas, community colleges, technical schools, and school districts. Grant awards will range from $200,000 to $550,000 per year.
Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt comes to Ottawa
OTTAWA – An Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt will be coming to Ottawa. The Reddick Mansion Association will be hosting the event on Sunday, August 21st, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Mansion. Hosted once again by RMA board member, Steve Novario, the scavenger hunt will begin at theMansion where participants will receive a packet of photos and clues of architectural and historical highlights throughout Ottawa. People will have approximately one and a half hours to walk or drive around to identify as many photos as possible. A map, water, and snacks will be provided.
Back-to-School is time to review emergency preparedness plans
SPRINGFIELD – As students go back to school this month, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency recommends that all families review their own emergency plans and school safety plans. Whether your children are in school, on a bus, or with their traveling sports teams, planning is critical. The IEMA suggests that you teach children to text first, talk later and to make sure the school has correct emergency contact information. Parents should also learn more about school plans and emergency reunification procedures.
Streator approves more facade grants to businesses
STREATOR – More exterior beautification will be done to businesses in Streator. Nearly $67,000 in city funds will be put aside to allow brick and mortar businesses to upgrade their exterior, council approved on Wednesday. City Manager Dave Plyman says projects will have to be added in to the budget later in the fiscal year because the current budget only allowed for one façade grant. He says the city can use COVID-19 relief funds to support some projects. Facade grants were awarded to 201 East 12 Street, 217-19 East Main Street, 312 East Main Street and 717 East Main Street.
