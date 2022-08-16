Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department remained busy over Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tends to be a time that more calls go in to the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD), but this year kept crews busier with a few calls to assist a scene. The RCFD had an average year for the rally with...
newscenter1.tv
Car vs house; Black Hawk accident early Friday morning
Black Hawk, S.D. – A car drove into a house at 6904 Seeaire Street in Black Hawk early Friday morning. A little after 8:00 a.m., a westbound 2020 Ford F150 pickup went off the road, struck a parked trailer, went through a fence and struck the home in the southwest corner. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver fainted, causing the accident.
dakotanewsnow.com
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the...
kelo.com
Two dead in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead. Officers responded to a call at an apartment this morning. Inside, they found two deceased individuals. The department said it was obvious they died of gunshot wounds.
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
KELOLAND TV
Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD searching for missing 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Journey Two Bulls. RCPD have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. She was last seen in the 100 block of E. Adams Street wearing a...
newscenter1.tv
Cops and cones: sweet treats bring officers and the community together for a great cause
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wednesday may have been the hottest day of the week, but some local law enforcement personnel took time from their day to have a cool treat with the community. Wherever they are on the autism spectrum, the Autism Society of the Black Hills has helped...
KELOLAND TV
17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
newscenter1.tv
Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth AFB implements Stage 1A water restrictions
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Ellsworth Air Force Base is entering Stage 1A of the Water Demand Reduction Plan after deciding their alternate water supply intake needed to be reduced. The base’s main water supply is undergoing emergency repairs after experiencing catastrophic failure from the previous week.
newscenter1.tv
FamFest connects parents to resources to help their kids succeed
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center gave families an opportunity to prepare their kids for school with a resource fair. On Saturday, the center partnered with the South Dakota Parent Connection and set up a back-to-school resource fair at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Budget hearing highlights shortage in Rapid City Police staff
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One of the big concerns from Wednesday’s first budget meeting was the need to hire six additional police officers. Rapid City Common Council Aldermen expressed their shock at the current number of openings in the department: 21. It’s not as dire as it sounds,...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department hiring for 18 job openings
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Unemployment rate spiked in early 2020 because of the pandemic, but they have been declining since. Many businesses and companies are still struggling to fill their staff though, which is something that the Rapid City Fire Department is also going through. Rapid City Fire Chief...
newscenter1.tv
EV charging stations coming to Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With high gas prices, electric car sales are picking up even in less populated areas like South Dakota. However, one challenge for electric car owners is finding convenient charging stations. Electrify America is committed to changing that by expanding their network along I-90 from 800 to 1,800 stations in the next three to four years.
newscenter1.tv
Progress continues for community-based “Showered With Hope” effort
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Fundraising efforts continued Saturday for a Rapid City man working to bring showers to the homeless population with the “Showered With Hope” project holding a cookout and bake sale at Loyal Plumbing. When Newscenter1 first met founder Ted Hayward in February, he showed...
newscenter1.tv
77th annual Central States Fair kicks off
RAPID CITY, SD — It’s time once again for food on a stick and carnival rides with the arrival of the Central States Fair. The fair board and staff officially started the festivities with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon and also welcoming new partners Monument Health at their newly christened community stage.
newscenter1.tv
Mayor’s salary, employee hiring the focus of first Rapid City budget hearing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Wednesday was the first reading of Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender’s 2023 budget proposal, and elected officials had some thoughts. These hearings are designed for representatives to ask questions, make suggestions, and decide where funding priorities lie. Ward 2 Alderman Bill Evans brought up...
newscenter1.tv
It’s almost back-to-school for students, but RCAS still struggles to find qualified teachers
RAPID CITY, S.D. — School starts in Rapid City on August 30, and while the district is excited to have kids back in the building, they’re struggling to find enough qualified teachers for them. This has been a struggle that has continued for years. “I’m very concerned about...
