Pennington County, SD

newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Fire Department remained busy over Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally tends to be a time that more calls go in to the Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD), but this year kept crews busier with a few calls to assist a scene. The RCFD had an average year for the rally with...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Car vs house; Black Hawk accident early Friday morning

Black Hawk, S.D. – A car drove into a house at 6904 Seeaire Street in Black Hawk early Friday morning. A little after 8:00 a.m., a westbound 2020 Ford F150 pickup went off the road, struck a parked trailer, went through a fence and struck the home in the southwest corner. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver fainted, causing the accident.
BLACK HAWK, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the...
STURGIS, SD
kelo.com

Two dead in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rapid City Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead. Officers responded to a call at an apartment this morning. Inside, they found two deceased individuals. The department said it was obvious they died of gunshot wounds.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police search for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in a fatal shooting. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls is the first person of interest identified by police. Yellow Bird is also wanted for questioning about a separate shooting that occurred on August 17.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest

UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD searching for missing 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Journey Two Bulls. RCPD have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. She was last seen in the 100 block of E. Adams Street wearing a...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth AFB implements Stage 1A water restrictions

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Ellsworth Air Force Base is entering Stage 1A of the Water Demand Reduction Plan after deciding their alternate water supply intake needed to be reduced. The base’s main water supply is undergoing emergency repairs after experiencing catastrophic failure from the previous week.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

FamFest connects parents to resources to help their kids succeed

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center gave families an opportunity to prepare their kids for school with a resource fair. On Saturday, the center partnered with the South Dakota Parent Connection and set up a back-to-school resource fair at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Budget hearing highlights shortage in Rapid City Police staff

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One of the big concerns from Wednesday’s first budget meeting was the need to hire six additional police officers. Rapid City Common Council Aldermen expressed their shock at the current number of openings in the department: 21. It’s not as dire as it sounds,...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Fire Department hiring for 18 job openings

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Unemployment rate spiked in early 2020 because of the pandemic, but they have been declining since. Many businesses and companies are still struggling to fill their staff though, which is something that the Rapid City Fire Department is also going through. Rapid City Fire Chief...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

EV charging stations coming to Rushmore Crossing

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With high gas prices, electric car sales are picking up even in less populated areas like South Dakota. However, one challenge for electric car owners is finding convenient charging stations. Electrify America is committed to changing that by expanding their network along I-90 from 800 to 1,800 stations in the next three to four years.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

77th annual Central States Fair kicks off

RAPID CITY, SD — It’s time once again for food on a stick and carnival rides with the arrival of the Central States Fair. The fair board and staff officially started the festivities with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon and also welcoming new partners Monument Health at their newly christened community stage.
RAPID CITY, SD

