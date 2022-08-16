ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fentanyl awareness event planned for El Jebel’s Crown Mountain Park on Sunday

The second annual “You Matter” fentanyl overdose awareness day takes place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Crown Mountain Mountain Park in El Jebel, drawing attention to the dangers of the synthetic opioid drug. The event is held in conjunction with National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Go and Do: Celebrate community at 52nd annual Silt HeyDay

The year was 1968 when Silt Resident Bob Gordon brought forth the idea of a community celebration after he attended a similar event called BigFoot Days in Northern California. After several meetings, the townsfolk officially decided to have such a celebration in Veterans Park in Silt the first Sunday of every August.
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Search continues for missing Battlement Mesa man

The search continues for a Battlement Mesa man first reported missing on Monday. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was reported as last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kum & Go at the intersection of South Battlement Mesa Parkway and Stone Quarry Road. He is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Bruell column: The Inflation Reduction Act, and wins for Garfield County

When elected officials have the courage and integrity to prioritize the lives of everyday Americans over the gains of corporations and special interests, they can pass legislation that truly serves the common good. By demanding that ultra-wealthy corporations and individuals pay their fair share like the rest of us, our...
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
