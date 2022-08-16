Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: 8th and Midland property, council limits, CD3 representation, pretty yards
The reason the city acquired the Eighth Street and Midland property was it being in the public interest to complete traffic improvements at this intersection and highway right of way for the future. The city also needed the use of the property while Eighth Street improvements were taking place. I...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fentanyl awareness event planned for El Jebel’s Crown Mountain Park on Sunday
The second annual “You Matter” fentanyl overdose awareness day takes place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Crown Mountain Mountain Park in El Jebel, drawing attention to the dangers of the synthetic opioid drug. The event is held in conjunction with National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Go and Do: Celebrate community at 52nd annual Silt HeyDay
The year was 1968 when Silt Resident Bob Gordon brought forth the idea of a community celebration after he attended a similar event called BigFoot Days in Northern California. After several meetings, the townsfolk officially decided to have such a celebration in Veterans Park in Silt the first Sunday of every August.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County commissioners question GOCO loan that helped facilitate Sweetwater Lake purchase
Garfield County commissioners contend the Great Outdoors Colorado program may have overstepped its bounds in providing a loan that helped secure the public acquisition of Sweetwater Lake last year. It’s one of the latest questions raised by the county commissioners about the deal as it relates to plans to turn...
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin for sale in Colorado for $50 million
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag. The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will. The home, along with its...
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Search continues for missing Battlement Mesa man
The search continues for a Battlement Mesa man first reported missing on Monday. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was reported as last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kum & Go at the intersection of South Battlement Mesa Parkway and Stone Quarry Road. He is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Do You Have What It Takes to Win the Lauren and Jayson Boebert Boil Over Decathlon?
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In the tradition of George Jones, the Palins, and all those people J.D. Vance wrote about, Lauren Boebert—the Trump-loving, gun-packing firebrand...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man arrested for DUI after truck crashes into back of mobile home in Carbondale
A man who had two children in his pickup truck was arrested for drunken driving and child abuse Wednesday after he crashed into the back of a mobile home on Colorado Highway 133, police said. Carbondale Police was called to the scene at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bruell column: The Inflation Reduction Act, and wins for Garfield County
When elected officials have the courage and integrity to prioritize the lives of everyday Americans over the gains of corporations and special interests, they can pass legislation that truly serves the common good. By demanding that ultra-wealthy corporations and individuals pay their fair share like the rest of us, our...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies decided to let neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert settle a dispute between themselves and the congresswoman’s husband after he reportedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. But 911 calls from the incident, obtained by The Denver Post, show just how upset and nervous...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
