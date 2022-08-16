Wheeling University lockdown lifted, Officers determined it a false alarm

UPDATE: Wheeling University lockdown lifted.

Wheeling PD has advised that they have investigated and concluded that the possible gun situation incident was found to be two juveniles with masks, chasing another juvenile with a soda can.

There was no gun as initially reported.

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling 911 dispatch has alerted the Wheeling University Department of Public Safety to a potentially dangerous situation occurring off campus on Washington Avenue.

It is believed there are two people wearing masks being chased by a female with a gun.

All persons currently on the Wheeling University campus are alerted to shelter in place and wait for further instructions.

Stay with 7News for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.