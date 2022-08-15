ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztecs football notes: Wide receiver TJ Sullivan sidelined for the season with injury

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke confirmed Monday that senior wide receiver TJ Sullivan has a torn right ACL and will be out for the season.

Sullivan, a Mt. Carmel High graduate, injured his knee last week during practice. He watched Saturday's scrimmage from the sideline, wearing a brace from thigh to calf.

An MRI revealed the torn ligament. Sullivan is expected to have surgery once swelling subsides. The recovery time for such an injury is typically up to a year.

Sullivan totaled only 11 receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown during his first three seasons at SDSU, but this year was poised for a breakthrough.

The departure of five of last season's top eight receivers created an opportunity for an expanded role and Sullivan earned a starting spot coming out of spring practice.

Seniors Jesse Matthews and Tyrell Shavers are SDSU's top two returning receivers. Others who now will be expected to step up are junior Brionne Penny and sophomores Darius De Los Reyes and Mekhi Shaw.

Snapdragon opener approaches sellout

Fewer than 2,000 tickets remain for SDSU's Sept. 3 season opener against Arizona, according to an SDSU official.

The contest will be the first game at Snapdragon Stadium, though the first event at the new stadium is Saturday's 5 p.m. scrimmage there, which is open only to season ticket holders.

Single-game tickets went on sale Monday to the general public, one week after season ticket holders were eligible to purchase them. More than 4,000 single-game tickets to the Arizona game were sold during that time, the official said.

The 35,000-capacity stadium includes 33,000 seats. SDSU has sold approximately 15,000 season tickets for the inaugural season at Snapdragon. That's roughly twice as many as the 7,600 season tickets sold in 2019, the Aztecs' last season at SDCCU Stadium.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

