Chautauqua, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Police arrest wanted man in New York

A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
PANAMA, NY
#Pittsburgh#Violent Crime#The Chautauqua Institute
13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wesb.com

Jamestown Police Search for Deadly Shooting Suspect

Jamestown Police say one person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. According to WGRZ Buffalo, The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m. in an apparently targeted shooting. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. Police are searching for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with Assault

A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
BRADFORD, PA
NewsBreak
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Faces Bad Check Charges

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.
OIL CITY, PA
WBEN 930AM

Two Teens Arrested for Murder

At about 10:30 on Friday night Buffalo Police say a 45-year old Buffalo man was shot in the leg. He was taken to ECMC in stable condition. The shooting happened near Olympic and Decker Street.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony

A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
WESTON MILLS, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

