Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
Judge denies bail for Rushdie's attacker, bars interviews
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York. Hadi Matar, 24, appeared in a western New York courtroom after a grand jury indicted him...
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
Bradford Man Charged with Assault
A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
Two men arrested following BPD investigation
The Buffalo Police Department announced that two men were arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Intelligence Unit.
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
Oil City Man Faces Bad Check Charges
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department recently filed bad check and related charges against an Oil City man. According to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, on June 20, 2022, 46-year-old Stewart Armstrong, of Oil City, entered a local hardware store on Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin several times on that day. During each visit, Armstrong obtained items, wrote a check for the goods, and then left the store. The four checks that he wrote totaled $120.29.
Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
Two Teens Arrested for Murder
At about 10:30 on Friday night Buffalo Police say a 45-year old Buffalo man was shot in the leg. He was taken to ECMC in stable condition. The shooting happened near Olympic and Decker Street.
Weston Mills Man Charged with Felony
A Weston Mills man was charged with a felony in Allegany on Thursday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old William E. Bailey with felony criminal possession of stolen property from a case reported on June 10. Bailey was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
