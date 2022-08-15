ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

fox5ny.com

Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
QUEENS, NY
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $45 Million New York Mansion Sitting Right on the Banks of the Hudson River

Few second-home destinations anywhere in the US experienced Covid-era property booms quite like the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. The area, around 100 miles north of Manhattan, saw prices rise upwards of 20 percent—while notable towns like Kingston became, for a time, the “hottest” real estate markets in the entire nation. The surge was fueled by New York families escaping the city during the initial Covid lockdown and eager for sprawling homes without the Hamptons prices. And the Hudson Valley delivered on both—including a welcome crop of new-build properties to accent the endless historic homes that many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich

The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
Hudson Valley Post

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York

Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley

"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
HUDSON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

A little nice goes a long way

#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Cleveland.com

Skinny skyscraper is a record-setting addition to New York’s skyline

NEW YORK — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 23 1/2-to-1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hvmag.com

7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IRVINGTON, NY

