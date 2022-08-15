Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
fox5ny.com
Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery, New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York. Suddenly, the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
Home of the Week: Inside a $45 Million New York Mansion Sitting Right on the Banks of the Hudson River
Few second-home destinations anywhere in the US experienced Covid-era property booms quite like the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. The area, around 100 miles north of Manhattan, saw prices rise upwards of 20 percent—while notable towns like Kingston became, for a time, the “hottest” real estate markets in the entire nation. The surge was fueled by New York families escaping the city during the initial Covid lockdown and eager for sprawling homes without the Hamptons prices. And the Hudson Valley delivered on both—including a welcome crop of new-build properties to accent the endless historic homes that many...
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming one "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich
The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media with...
10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York
Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley
"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
CNBC
I've traveled and worked remotely in 50 U.S. cities: Here are the top 4—and they aren't New York or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen Up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore, and Codigo Fama are some of...
westchestermagazine.com
A little nice goes a long way
#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
Skinny skyscraper is a record-setting addition to New York’s skyline
NEW YORK — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 23 1/2-to-1.
hvmag.com
7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley
Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
