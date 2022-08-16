Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Volunteers with Children’s Coalition keep Early Head Start playground locations clean
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana hosted its Super Saturday Playground Cleanup Saturday morning. Volunteers met at the coalition’s five Early Head Start playground locations throughout the Monroe and West Monroe areas on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. Chief Operating...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech plays last scrimmage before season opener
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech Football held its last intersquad scrimmage under the lights at The Joe. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie and his players said they still have some things to clean up such as pre-snap penalties before the Bulldogs travel to Missouri for their season opener Sept. 1.
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Preview: Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Todd Garvin is trying to build off the success of last years season with the Lions. Ouachita Parish beat the West Monroe Rebels for the first time since 1994. With many key players returning such as senior defensive end Kendrick Cooley, the Lions have high expectations for themselves in 2022.
KNOE TV8
Sterlington will have a vacant council seat in November
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington mayor Caesar Velasquez will have two challengers this November and one of them is Alderman Matt Talbert. Since Talbert won’t be running for reelection for his current position and the mayor says no qualified candidates have come forward yet, that means there’s currently no one who would fill the position.
KNOE TV8
Gas leak in neighborhood next to KNOE leads to evacuations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak in an upscale neighborhood near Oliver Road. The gas leak is on Toulouse Drive in the Maison Orleans neighborhood roughly 100 yards from KNOE. Nearby areas have been evacuated. ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs....
KNOE TV8
St. Francis invests $4 million in cancer care services
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a one-stop shop. It’ll house all the services that cancer patients need in one building and should be open by early October. The medical center is also adding three local...
KNOE TV8
Monroe shooting injures 2, police searching for suspect
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder and burglary charges. On August 19, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 700 block of Matthew Street in Monroe about a shooting. Officers say...
