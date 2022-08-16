Read full article on original website
WTHI
Three killed, two hurt in single-vehicle Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people have died and two more are hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County. The crash happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on State Road 46 and Main Street in Riley. It happened when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Riley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind.- Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Southern Vigo County early Sunday morning. According to Sheriff John Plasse, the vehicle crashed into a tree in Riley, around 1:30 a.m.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several injuries. He was taken to Union Hospital […]
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle. […]
MyWabashValley.com
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle Thursday.
WTHI
Vigo County organization works to help you do some cleaning
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Solid Waste is working to clean up local neighborhoods. On Saturday, they're in Otter Creek township, in northern Terre Haute. Dumpsters to collect large items will be at the Otter Creek Volunteer Fire Department's 2nd station from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. This...
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
WTHI
"Do a Wheelie Car Show" celebrates a record breaking day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show." Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Vigo County CASA hosted the third annual event...
WTHI
Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
WTHI
Antique Car Show is back
If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show."
WTHI
Vigo County farm recognized for its longevity
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County farm was recognized for its years of work in Indiana. The McLaughlin-LaDue farm was awarded a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial award. The award was for being in operation since 1854, making it older than the Civil War. State Representative Bob Heaton said it's...
Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation while he faces charges in Clay County. According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked...
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
WTHI
Cops on the rooftop for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police were stationed high up on the rooftops of two Dunkin Donuts in Terre Haute. It was a part of a fundraiser called Cops on a Rooftop to raise money for the Special Olympics Indiana, a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. News...
WTHI
Rockville Police at 6PM
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHTI) - A local police chief is reflecting on his career.
WTHI
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures 2 in Vigo County
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County Monday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, just south of Moyer Drive on Houseman Street.
