Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause. The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday. Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.
wabi.tv
Victor Grange in Fairfield celebrates 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Victor Grange in Fairfield is celebrating their 20th anniversary of their Senior Circle. The circle meets once a month to socialize, share meals, play games, and make new friends. The grange was originally formed as a society for farmers in the region. It now serves...
wabi.tv
Belfast Harbor Fest kicks off
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Friday’s beautiful weather was a fitting backdrop for the kickoff to the Belfast Harbor Fest. It’s a weekend-long celebration of the city’s shipbuilding history and local business. Friday’s “Evening by the Bay” auction featured dozens of items, including artwork, gift certificates, and even...
wabi.tv
Champion the Cure Challenge Returns
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Cyclists and runners kicked off the 2022 Champion the Cure Challenge Saturday. This marks the 13th year of the challenge at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Brewer. All proceeds benefit services at Northern Light Cancer Care. Plus, a portion will go towards purchasing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
wabi.tv
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway to turn the Union Street Complex into a temporary set of wiffle ball fields for this Saturday. This is all part of Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament that seeks to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Maine. “We became a nonprofit organization...
wabi.tv
Veazie 5K honors legacy of late Bangor City Councilor Sarah Dubay
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A group of runners set their marks early Saturday morning for a 5K in Veazie. It was in honor of Sarah Dubay, a Bangor City Councilor who passed away nine months ago at the age of 46. Funds from the race are going towards recovery groups...
wabi.tv
Father and son become racing rivals
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Roy and Trevor Hathorn are new father-son racing rivals at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Trevor’s first-ever race on Saturday saw him finish in 7th, while Roy showed him how it’s done, winning the checkered flag. The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Grand Slam of a day for Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Teams from all over the East Coast made their way to Bangor for 14th installment of a tournament that helps make wishes come true. Such was the case for Alexa Jarvis who was able to have her wish granted in 2013 thanks to the tournament. “I...
wabi.tv
Down East School of Fencing brings sport to the area
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Down East School of Fencing on Verona Island has been teaching the fundamentals of the sport from the ground up since 1996. The school offers classes for 8-year-olds all the way up to one of their 72-year-old students. “We have to go back to the...
wabi.tv
Students learn about animal care and operations at Jackson Lab
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the last day for 8 high school students from around Eastern Maine who’ve been part of a paid, nine-week Animal Care and Operations Apprenticeship program at the Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor Campus. Students from MDI, Ellsworth, Bucksport and Brewer High Schools,...
wabi.tv
Molly Engstrom introduced as Maine women’s hockey coach
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine introduced Molly Engstrom as the university’s new women’s hockey coach in a Zoom news conference as she prepares to move to the Pine Tree State from Wisconsin. Her most recent assistant coaching stop was at St. Cloud State in Minnesota, where she was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Maine football signs Mayson Dawicki as part of Team Impact initiative
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears football team welcomed its newest player, Mayson Dawicki, as part of the Team Impact initiative. The nonprofit, multiyear program holds signing ceremonies with college teams across the country for children facing serious illness and disabilities. Mayson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but...
wabi.tv
MDI Hospital holds ground breaking for new building
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - MDI Hospital held a private ground breaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for a new building that will serve as student housing and seminar space. According to the hospital, The Kogod Center for Medical Education will be at the forefront of green technology and architecture for the MDI Hospital campus.
wabi.tv
Veazie 5K to honor Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, who passed away from lung cancer
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - It’s been nine months since Bangor City Councilor Sarah Dubay passed away from lung cancer. The 46-year-old was in her first term on the Council. Her memory still lives on with her friends, family, and community. On Saturday, August 20, they’re holding a 5K run...
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
wabi.tv
Names of 2 people killed in Dixmont crash released
DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Dixmont Wednesday. It happened on Western Avenue. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast was driving at a high rate of speed and making unsafe passes.
wabi.tv
One dead after crash in Vinalhaven
VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - An 18-year-old Vinalhaven man is dead after a single vehicle crash Thursday night. Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that Connor Larazo died after he crashed his pickup truck on North Haven Road around 9:30pm. The truck went off the road and struck some trees. Authorities...
Comments / 0