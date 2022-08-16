Lawrence Chewning and Damascus Road will perform at The Grand Old Post Office in Darlington Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 5 PM. Hamburgers will be served. Cost of tickets are $20.00 for members and $25 for non-members. Reserve a table for $150. Chewning is a singer-songwriter. His song, “The Anchor Hold’s” spent some time as # 1 on the Christian charts and remains a favorite to this day. There are only 200 tickets available so make your reservation soon. Go online to The Grand Old Post Office – Darlington, SC for more information and to purchase tickets.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO