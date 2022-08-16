ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Comments / 4

Related
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Pilot of Bennettsville makes donations to various groups

The Pilot Club of Bennettsville started off their new year with donations to several groups. Donations were made to the Marlboro County site of the Pee Dee Coalition. A donation was also made to the Wallace Elementary Middle School Special Needs Class and the Long Middle School Volleyball team. The...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Darlington County, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon

McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
FLORENCE, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

State Recognizes Work Of DSS Employee Dawnyelle Livingston

The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month Program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion. Dawnyelle Livingston, Economic Services, Dillon area, was recently named an Employee of the Month. “I am overwhelmed by the thought of being named Employee of...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#School Supplies#Charity#Carolina Panthers#Nicole Tepper Foundation#Bank Of America
wpde.com

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence family searches for missing daughter

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Lake City Smackdown’ showcases esports program

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gamers from across the Southeast competed Saturday in the second-annual Lake City Esports Smackdown. Players faced off for cash prizes in games like Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and more. “We have people from North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Savon Whitehead, the head of Lake’s esports said. “We have some people […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Florence County leaders approve salary increases for 911 dispatchers

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County 911 dispatchers will soon be getting more money in their paychecks. The Florence County Council unanimously approved a $6,000 salary increase for 911 dispatchers at the county’s Emergency Operations Center. County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said during a presentation that the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lawrence Chewning and Damascus Road August 21st

Lawrence Chewning and Damascus Road will perform at The Grand Old Post Office in Darlington Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 5 PM. Hamburgers will be served. Cost of tickets are $20.00 for members and $25 for non-members. Reserve a table for $150. Chewning is a singer-songwriter. His song, “The Anchor Hold’s” spent some time as # 1 on the Christian charts and remains a favorite to this day. There are only 200 tickets available so make your reservation soon. Go online to The Grand Old Post Office – Darlington, SC for more information and to purchase tickets.
DARLINGTON, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Launches New Homes Program

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City council passed a resolution Aug. 9 that launches a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies...
LAKE CITY, SC
fmarion.edu

FMU welcomes new faculty for 2022-23 academic year

Francis Marion University is welcoming 17 new full-time faculty members to campus ahead of the 2022-23 academic year. While several of the new faculty are new to FMU, some are current employees who will assume full-time roles when classes begin next week. The new faculty members are: Dr. Jody Lipford,...
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy