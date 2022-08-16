Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Westchester
TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
39-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash At Town Of Crawford Intersection
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Orange County incident happened Friday, Aug. 19 in the Town of Crawford. A 1995 Chevy van operated by Shawn Dehann, age 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302, Crawford Police said.
One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash
Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two injured in Saugerties collision
SAUGERTIES – Two people were injured when the dump truck they were in rolled over on its side as the driver attempted to avoid a head-on crash with another vehicle while in the Town of Saugerties. Town Police said that around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, August 19, Liam Browne,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car overturns on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son
UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Yonkers Resident Among 2 Killed In Rush-Hour NJ Turnpike Crash
Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
Body Recovered From Passaic River Near Spot Of Similar Call Days Earlier
Responders called to the Passaic River in Wayne for the second time in three days found a body this time. The report of "someone drowning or having drowned" in the river behind 271 Riverlawn Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Friday brought township police, firefighters and EMS, Chief Jack McNiff said.
Lane Closures Expected Along I-84 Stretch In Orange County
State officials issued an alert to motorists about upcoming lane closures on I-84 in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will take place on stretches of the highway in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties from Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, to facilitate bridge maintenance activities.
Police Say Lower Hudson Valley Man Drove 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
Overnight Homicide Under Investigation In Spring Valley
An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide that occurred near an intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Rockland County incident happened in Spring Valley in the area of Van Orden Avenue and Franklin, the Spring Valley Police Department announced Saturday morning, Aug. 20. Details on the victim as well...
4 arrested after being rescued from fiery, rollover crash on LI
Four people were arrested on weapons and other charges after they were rescued from a fiery, rollover crash on Long Island early Thursday, police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident
POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
Newburgh police: 4 charged for man's fatal fall off roof
Town of Newburgh police arrested four people in connection to a man's fatal fall earlier this month.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake
On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
wrnjradio.com
2-year-old critically injured after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A two-year-old was flown to the hospital after being hit by an amusement park ride Saturday afternoon in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe,...
