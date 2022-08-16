Yakima County deputies use new body cams to record all interactions with public, suspects

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies launched their new body cameras Monday as part of their efforts to increase transparency and comply with police reform laws.

Now, every time a deputy has to make a traffic stop, interview a suspect or talked to a concerned citizen, they’ll press record on their Axon body camera before even getting out of their patrol car.

“Everything that they say and do while we’re interacting with them is now recorded, so that’s something they should be aware of,” Deputy Donald Clayton said.

Clayton said wearing a body camera is an adjustment, but it’s worth it to be able to look back at interviews when writing reports or trying to remember older cases before court hearings.

“If they want to like change their story or say that they never said something or did certain things while we were talking to them, we can verify through our video what they did and what they said,” Clayton said.

Yakima County sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said people knowing everything is being recorded could also prevent tense situations from escalating.

“If they know they’re being recorded, members of the public, along with deputies, also tend to behave better,” Schilperoort said. “They realize ‘Hey, this might be used against me at some time.'”

Schilperoort said it’s also a way to provide more transparency for community members, who will have the ability to file a public records request for body camera videos.

“However, there are some instances for privacy and redaction that we are not allowed to give to the general public,” Schilperoort said. “[It’s] immense extra work really for our public records folks.”

Schilperoort said the sheriff’s office has wanted body cameras for a long time, but it was only within the past year that they were able to get the support and the money to make it happen.

“The hardest part was one, getting the funding, and two, actually getting the body cams here,” Schilperoort said. ” It took a while for the vendor to get them made and brought to us.”

Schilperoort said there were some deputies concerned about privacy, but most of the sheriff’s office has been happy to finally get the new technology.

“The people who might be uncomfortable with change have come around and realized that body cams are being used for good, not evil,” Schilperoort said.

Schilperoort said they’re still working on getting dash cams for the inside of their vehicle and are hoping to have those in by the end of December or early January.

