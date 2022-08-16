Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
These 10 teams have the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball
Not every Major League Baseball team is capable of spending a quarter of a billion dollars on payroll each season. Some organizations simply don't have the revenue streams to compete financially, others are rebuilding and some just might have frugal owners. Top spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers ($265.2 million),...
NBC Sports
Phils heed Wheeler’s words, beat one of the 'better teams' to earn split with Mets
Zack Wheeler stood outside the Phillies’ clubhouse late Saturday afternoon and laid it on the line. “We need to win some ballgames against some of these better teams,” he said. “We’ve got to swing it a little better. We’ve got to pitch better.”. The right-hander...
NBC Sports
Where Red Sox farm system ranks, per Baseball America
The Boston Red Sox farm system is on the rise, but how does it stack up against the rest of Major League Baseball?. According to Baseball America's midseason organization talent rankings, the Red Sox sit just outside the top 10 with the 11th best farm system in the league. They also ranked 11th on Baseball America's preseason list.
Rays' Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness. The 21-year-old Franco will return to St. Petersburg, Florida for additional treatment. There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
NBC Sports
Harrison believes his repertoire will 'attack' MLB hitters
The Giants expect prospect Kyle Harrison to continue the run of talented pitchers to come up through the team's farm system. San Francisco's second-best prospect behind outfielder Marco Luciano, Harrison is ranked No. 22 in MLB's Top 100 so expectations are understandably high for the 21-year-old lefty. With the countdown...
NBC Sports
Tomase: As Orioles surge, Red Sox may face sobering AL East reality
Ready to feel despondent, despairing and depressed?. This might be the closest the Red Sox get to the Orioles for the next three years. No one saw this coming. Projected to lose 100 games again this season, the O's instead are accelerating comparisons to last decade's Astros, who turned high draft picks into the core of the 2017 World Series winners and remain powerhouses today.
NBC Sports
What Giants' 'big miss' prospect Harrison wants to work on
Kyle Harrison is a name Giants fans should remember. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez, Harrison explained what he is working on improving the most as he pushes through the minor leagues. "For me, that old changeup grip wasn't working necessarily," Harrison said when asked...
NBC Sports
Phils notes: Harper hits bombs, Wheeler’s schedule, Zimmer arrives
Phillies manager Rob Thomson got a live look at Bryce Harper taking batting practice Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Sixty swings,” Thomson said. “It looked really good. Really good. The bat speed is there. Bryce said he felt good. He looked normal. Hit a lot of balls in the seats.”
NBC Sports
Tomase: Bloom's bet on James Paxton is costing 2022 Red Sox dearly
If there's one signing that illustrates the frustration and risk of Chaim Bloom's hedging-for-the-future approach, it's James Paxton. The Red Sox signed the left-hander to a one-year, $6 million deal this winter, even though he was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and wouldn't pitch before August, if at all. Any...
NBC Sports
Dominguez 'worried' about tightness in arm, would be huge loss for Phillies
With 42 games to go in the regular season and their first postseason berth since 2011 on the line, the Phillies are staring at a potentially huge loss in their bullpen. Seranthony Dominguez was not available for work in Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets because of tightness in his right triceps.
NBC Sports
Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Georgia
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning. Norcross Police said Ozuna was pulled over for failing to maintain the proper lane and later booked at Gwinnett County Jail for DUI. Ozuna, who was arrested in May 2021 on charges of felony assault...
NBC Sports
Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer
Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball. And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.
NBC Sports
Mr. Stats Notes: La Russa vs. Francona
The American League Central division is a tight race between three teams, with two of them meeting this weekend live on Peacock when the White Sox take on the Guardians in Cleveland Sunday at noon ET. This series — and their lone remaining series in Chicago beginning September 20 — will go a long way toward crowning a Central champ.
