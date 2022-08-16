ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

These 10 teams have the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball

Not every Major League Baseball team is capable of spending a quarter of a billion dollars on payroll each season. Some organizations simply don't have the revenue streams to compete financially, others are rebuilding and some just might have frugal owners. Top spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers ($265.2 million),...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Where Red Sox farm system ranks, per Baseball America

The Boston Red Sox farm system is on the rise, but how does it stack up against the rest of Major League Baseball?. According to Baseball America's midseason organization talent rankings, the Red Sox sit just outside the top 10 with the 11th best farm system in the league. They also ranked 11th on Baseball America's preseason list.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Rays' Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness. The 21-year-old Franco will return to St. Petersburg, Florida for additional treatment. There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Harrison believes his repertoire will 'attack' MLB hitters

The Giants expect prospect Kyle Harrison to continue the run of talented pitchers to come up through the team's farm system. San Francisco's second-best prospect behind outfielder Marco Luciano, Harrison is ranked No. 22 in MLB's Top 100 so expectations are understandably high for the 21-year-old lefty. With the countdown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: As Orioles surge, Red Sox may face sobering AL East reality

Ready to feel despondent, despairing and depressed?. This might be the closest the Red Sox get to the Orioles for the next three years. No one saw this coming. Projected to lose 100 games again this season, the O's instead are accelerating comparisons to last decade's Astros, who turned high draft picks into the core of the 2017 World Series winners and remain powerhouses today.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

What Giants' 'big miss' prospect Harrison wants to work on

Kyle Harrison is a name Giants fans should remember. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez, Harrison explained what he is working on improving the most as he pushes through the minor leagues. "For me, that old changeup grip wasn't working necessarily," Harrison said when asked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Bloom's bet on James Paxton is costing 2022 Red Sox dearly

If there's one signing that illustrates the frustration and risk of Chaim Bloom's hedging-for-the-future approach, it's James Paxton. The Red Sox signed the left-hander to a one-year, $6 million deal this winter, even though he was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and wouldn't pitch before August, if at all. Any...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Georgia

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning. Norcross Police said Ozuna was pulled over for failing to maintain the proper lane and later booked at Gwinnett County Jail for DUI. Ozuna, who was arrested in May 2021 on charges of felony assault...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer

Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball. And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Mr. Stats Notes: La Russa vs. Francona

The American League Central division is a tight race between three teams, with two of them meeting this weekend live on Peacock when the White Sox take on the Guardians in Cleveland Sunday at noon ET. This series — and their lone remaining series in Chicago beginning September 20 — will go a long way toward crowning a Central champ.
