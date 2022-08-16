ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness. The 21-year-old Franco will return to St. Petersburg, Florida for additional treatment. There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO