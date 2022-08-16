ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Lents neighborhood residents react to possible new Safe Rest Village

Portland, ORE — Saturday afternoon, talk of a new shelter for the homeless in the Lents neighborhood has some residents furious. They were out protesting this afternoon with questions and concerns only city officials can answer. The city defines a "Safe Rest Village" as a temporary shelter for people...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
KATU.com

Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools

Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high-crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will once again be filled with cyclists competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Linkedin#Interest Rates#Peloton#Debt Sucks University#Katu
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: August 19-21

It's your final two days to enjoy the Clackamas County Fair in Canby. This fair is known for its livestock, but you'll also find all the classic fair fun, like carnival rides and games, live entertainment, concerts and food. It's on until 11 Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids.
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon International Air Show returns to McMinnville

The Oregon International Air Show is back, hosting a high-flying show in McMinnville. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which flew into PDX on Thursday. They say they redesigned the show last year for a more fast-paced experience for spectators as they fly closer to the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
CORBETT, OR
KATU.com

Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
KATU.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences

From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
TURNER, OR
KATU.com

Comedian Hari Kondabolu

Comedian and podcaster Hari Kondabolu joined us to talk about fatherhood, Portland audiences, and his "presidential" hair!. For more information about Hari, visit his website.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy