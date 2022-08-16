Read full article on original website
Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment
PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
Lents neighborhood residents react to possible new Safe Rest Village
Portland, ORE — Saturday afternoon, talk of a new shelter for the homeless in the Lents neighborhood has some residents furious. They were out protesting this afternoon with questions and concerns only city officials can answer. The city defines a "Safe Rest Village" as a temporary shelter for people...
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
Father traveling country to spread awareness of fentanyl crisis makes Portland stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a pain many can't even begin to describe, after losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose. That became the reality for Jeff Johnston, an Iowa father, who lost his son Seth to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Now, six years later, he's on a...
Oregon Humane gets at least 60 beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility
Dozens of beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility that sold dogs to laboratories will be finding forever homes through the Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance Program. OHS said Friday it would be getting 60 to 80 pups from the U.S. Humane Society’s historic operation that took 4,000 beagles...
Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools
Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high-crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will once again be filled with cyclists competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
Things 2 Do: August 19-21
It's your final two days to enjoy the Clackamas County Fair in Canby. This fair is known for its livestock, but you'll also find all the classic fair fun, like carnival rides and games, live entertainment, concerts and food. It's on until 11 Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids.
Oregon International Air Show returns to McMinnville
The Oregon International Air Show is back, hosting a high-flying show in McMinnville. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which flew into PDX on Thursday. They say they redesigned the show last year for a more fast-paced experience for spectators as they fly closer to the...
Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences
From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
Comedian Hari Kondabolu
Comedian and podcaster Hari Kondabolu joined us to talk about fatherhood, Portland audiences, and his "presidential" hair!. For more information about Hari, visit his website.
FOUND! Washington County Sheriff's Office has located Holly Marie Clarke
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Holly Clarke has been located and she is safe. Original Story | Law enforcement is asking for your help to locate a missing Washington County woman. 41-year-old Holly Marie Clarke was reported missing by her family on...
Man dies in Salem park after being hit by vehicle Saturday morning, driver questioned
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a man was hit and killed in a parking Saturday morning, August 20. Police say they were called to Woodmansee Park at 9:15 a.m. when a man in the parking lot area was struck by a woman driving a vehicle. The man died...
Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
