A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming
If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
Franchise fatigue sets in as fans name the sagas they couldn’t bring themselves to finish
The longer an established film or television property carries on, the more difficult it is to retain interest, which is why the law of diminishing returns and franchise fatigue are very real concerns that audiences have experienced countless times over the years. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the single must...
These are the horror villains that fans want to fist fight in a Walmart parking lot
WARNING: This article briefly mentions sexual assault. We get it, you’re supposed to hate horror villains. That’s the whole point. However, there are redeemable and entertaining villains, which we love to hate, then there are the lowest of the low. These horror villains are beyond despicable and vile, truly giving the genre a bad name for all the wrong reasons.
‘The Sandman’ showrunner is relieved nobody picked up on the secret episode
We’ve all been there. You binge a whole season of your new favorite Netflix show in just a day or two and desperately wish there was at least one more episode to watch. Well, fittingly for this show, Netflix has made that dream a reality with The Sandman, as a surprise bonus episode just dropped online this Friday, offering fans a whole extra hour of Endless entertainment (see what we did there?) to enjoy.
Will there be ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 on HBO Max?
Fans of The Rehearsal on HBO Max have come to love the show for the quirky, at times mind-blowing, comedy that it provides to viewers. Nathan Fielder takes his talents all around to help typical people rehearse different conversations or events that might be coming up in their lives, that way they can feel more comfortable once those events are actually here — at least that’s the setup.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter
Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator will bring a soapy Italian period piece to Netflix
The creator of Orange is the New Black, Jenji Kohan, is back collaborating with Netflix to bring the streaming service its next soap drama series The Decameron. In an announcement today the company revealed a series order for the upcoming show which will take place in Italy during the mid-1300s. It will follow a group of nobles at a grand villa alongside their servants waiting out the plague that has struck the city.
Neil Gaiman thrilled to make dreams come true for ‘The Sandman’ star
Netflix bet big on Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. The beloved horror/fantasy comic has fans all around the world, though its surreal and disturbing imagery and lack of action meant no other studio could bring a live-action adaptation out of development hell. It turns out all it took was to stick to what was on the page, with the series only making a few tweaks to the storylines of the first two volumes.
DC fans meme WB’s many failed live-action universes
What started out as the typical post from a Zack Snyder fan mourning the loss of the director’s vision for a DC shared universe spiraled out of control into a full-blown meme Friday, thanks to the shenanigans of various Reddit users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit. “WB already had a...
‘Orphan: First Kill’ serves up a far superior horror experience than its predecessor, according to critics
William Brent Bell’s psychological horror film, Orphan: First Kill, officially hits theaters and streaming on Paramount Plus today. Based on current reviews from a variety of eagle-eyed critics, early indications have crowned the bone-chilling prequel as superior to its 2009 predecessor, Orphan. The official trailer for the eerie follow-up...
‘The Rings of Power’ composer details what it was like to work with Howard Shore
Bear McCreary is hardly an unrecognized name among original soundtrack composers, but taking over from Howard Shore in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power must have still given him a creative fright unlike any other. Most people would recognize McCreary as the man behind the music of...
Who is directing ‘House of the Dragon’ and did they work on ‘Game of Thrones’ too?
House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones prequel coming to HBO on Aug. 21. It is set two centuries before its source series and revolves around House Targaryen, best known for dragons and double-crossing. While many of the cast and crew are new to Westeros, there are a few familiar faces leading the spinoff, including a multi-Emmy-winning director. We’ve listed all the directors for the 10-episode first season, and identified whether they worked on Game of Thrones.
‘She-Hulk’ star says she took the part to best ‘Deadpool’ at breaking the fourth wall
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany says she took the role of Jennifer Walters in the new Disney Plus show in order to one-up Deadpool as the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to break the fourth wall. “Yeah, that was all I needed. That’s the reason I...
Neil Gaiman warns fans that ‘The Sandman’ season two isn’t guaranteed
The world has fallen in love with The Sandman, but creator Neil Gaiman says not to assume that Netflix will greenlight a second season. Once upon a time, you could watch the Nielsen ratings to gauge your favorite program’s performance. The formula was fairly simple; good ratings meant further seasons, and poor ratings brought down the axe. The Nielsen data was made public, and publications like Entertainment Weekly would publish the weekly results, so you had some idea what shows were likely to stick around.
Horror fans take a moment to praise the genre’s biggest and best d-bags
Final girl, quirky best friend, knowledgeable but quiet friend, and of course — trusting and first to die; there are tropes in horror that all subgenres seem to contain. Slasher films, haunting thrillers, and even possession movies have characters that follow a perfectly laid path before them. They’re an important part of the storytelling process — and you can’t talk about horror movies without mentioning one essential character type: the d-bag.
Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming
If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
Emily Blunt heads west in first images from Prime Video’s ‘The English’
Prime Video and the BBC have released their first look at the upcoming Old West period drama, The English, featuring Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, written and directed by The Honourable Woman‘s Hugo Blick. Blunt will portray an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, who joins Pawnee ex-U.S. Army scout Eli...
Watch: Netflix unveils ‘Day Shift’ blooper reel
You don’t make a movie like Day Shift, a vampire-killing action flick rife with actors known for their comedic turns, and then say it was anything but a fun process. The film may not be gunning for any Oscars, but for a movie that puts Jamie Foxx on one end of a shotgun and a vampire with mad yoga skills on the other, it accomplishes exactly what it sounds like it wanted to.
Neil Gaiman says ‘The Sandman’ animated voice stars could return as live-action roles
The surprise bonus episode of the runaway hit show The Sandman sent waves through the community if only because it was so unorthodox. Not only was it a surprise, but the episode broke from the regular ethos of the show, as it was divided into two parts and the first one, “A Dream of a Thousand Cats,” was animated.
‘The Sandman’ EP explains Neil Gaiman’s cameo in surprise bonus episode
Dreams do come true. The Sandman fans woke up to a pleasant surprise this Friday as, two weeks after the 10-part first season premiered, Netflix dropped an unexpected bonus episode of the hit show. The hour-long, two-part episode comprises two distinct standalone stories, one of which is animated. And its guest voice cast includes someone who should be very familiar to followers of Dream of the Endless.
