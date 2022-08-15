ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego News Fix: Cartel violence throughout Baja shut down Tijuana this weekend

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APQEk_0hIUC5x600
(U-T)

A cartel shut down Tijuana over the weekend by setting vehicles on fire throughout Baja California and imposing a curfew over social media.

The cartel seemed to be sending a message to the Mexican government for jailing some of its members.

At least 38 vehicles were burned across the region. The local government as well as the U.S. Consulate advised residents and visitors to shelter in place. The warning was lifted Sunday morning.

Union-Tribune reporter Wendy Fry has been covering this story.

Listen on the player above or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

Related
NBC San Diego

Fuel Truck Overturns at San Diego Airport, Causes Flight Delays

San Diegans bore the brunt of more air travel delays Friday morning when a fuel truck toppled over outside Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, delaying around 134 flights, according to FlightAware.com. The truck spilled about 1,500 gallons of fuel onto the tarmac around 10 a.m. Friday., according to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots

An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana Cartel#Violent Crime#San Diego News Fix#Mexican#The U S Consulate
eastcountymagazine.org

HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 8

Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Light Plane Crashes onto El Cajon Street, Grazing SUV and Injuring 65-Year-Old Pilot

A pilot was able to get out of the wreckage of the light plane he had been flying Thursday after it crashed onto a city street in eastern San Diego County. The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.
EL CAJON, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

New beauty inside historic Santa Fe Depot.

I believe that efforts to revive the life and beauty of historically important buildings should be celebrated. So today let me celebrate a project underway inside San Diego’s historic 1915 Santa Fe Depot. Earlier this week, as I was waiting for Jimmy at the Santa Fe Depot concession stand...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
42K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy